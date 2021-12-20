“Very good player” – Willian names his 'favourite' current Chelsea player who can become best in the world

Former Chelsea star Willian has named Reece James as his favorite player in Thomas Tuchel's squad. Having risen through the ranks at Chelsea's academy, James made his senior debut for the Blues in 2019 under Frank Lampard's management.

The 22-year-old has since established himself as a key player for the London giants. The right-back's performances for Chelsea have seen him attract admirers from around the football world.

Among Reece James' biggest fans is former Blues winger Willian, who currently plies his trade for Brazilian club Corinthians. Willian is of the view that Reece James could become one of the best right-backs in the world in a few years' time. The Brazilian said on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel:

“[Callum] Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Reece James. I think Reece James [is my favorite]. I like him. He’s a very good player. I think he can be one of the best right-backs in the world in a few years.”

Reece James has scored five goals and provided six assists from 20 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season. The England international also played a role in the Blues' Champions League-winning run last term.

While Willian feels Reece James has what it takes to be one of the best in his position, many believe the Englishman is already among the elite right-backs in the world.

Chelsea star Reece James is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League

In modern football, clubs are setting up their teams in such a way that full-backs play a big role in attack. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson's influence in the final third for Liverpool is a prime example of this.

Reece James appears to have mastered the craft as a modern right-back. His Premier League goal tally of four is more than any other defender this season. He is only behind Trent Alexander-Arnold when it comes to assists, having set up five goals.

Not many full-backs across Europe can match Reece James' output in the final third. Many would argue that the Chelsea star is up there with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Achraf Hakimi and Joao Cancelo.

It is also worth noting that Reece James is only 22 years old and likely to improve further. Having established himself as a key player for Chelsea, the right-back could soon prove Willian right.

