“Very important player for the future of Real Madrid” - Carlo Ancelotti singles out Los Blancos star for praise amid transfer exit rumours 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Arda Guler, with the youngster linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti has backed the Turkey international to play a big role for Los Blancos.
Expectations were massive from Guler when he moved to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce. However, the Turkish sensation only played 442 minutes in his debut season for the capital club.
Guler's game time has risen this campaign, although he's yet to become a regular in the starting XI. Ancelotti, though, has said that he believes that the 20-year-old will be a key player for Madrid (as per Madrid Universal):
"Arda Güler has developed very well. He's become more prominent. In the future, he'll be even more important. He's showing quality and has more continuity in the game. I think he'll be a great midfielder, not just a winger."
The manager added:
"Arda Güler be a very important player for the future of Real Madrid, because there aren't many players at that level in midfield."
Guler has featured 37 times across competitions this season for Ancelotti's side, starting 13, contributing four goals and eight assists.
The Turkish wonderkid has been linked with several European giants due to his lack of playing time at the Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid reportedly have no intention of letting one of their best young players depart.
Real Madrid reportedly would have to pay nominal fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold if they want him before Club World Cup
Liverpool have reportedly set two conditions for their vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold if he wants to join Madrid before the FIFA Club World Cup. As reported by Diario AS, the Reds will demand a fee for the 26-year-old if the move happens early.
Arne Slot's side will reportedly ask for a €1 million fee for Alexander-Arnold if Real Madrid want him before the FIFA Club World Cup. They also want the full-back to waive off his wages for the last month of his deal with the Merseyside giants.
Alexander-Arnold has spent his entire career at Liverpool having come through their youth ranks. He has made 351 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 23 goals and registering 92 assists.