“Very important player for the future of Real Madrid” - Carlo Ancelotti singles out Los Blancos star for praise amid transfer exit rumours 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Arda Guler, with the youngster linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti has backed the Turkey international to play a big role for Los Blancos.

Ad

Expectations were massive from Guler when he moved to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce. However, the Turkish sensation only played 442 minutes in his debut season for the capital club.

Guler's game time has risen this campaign, although he's yet to become a regular in the starting XI. Ancelotti, though, has said that he believes that the 20-year-old will be a key player for Madrid (as per Madrid Universal):

Ad

Trending

"Arda Güler has developed very well. He's become more prominent. In the future, he'll be even more important. He's showing quality and has more continuity in the game. I think he'll be a great midfielder, not just a winger."

The manager added:

"Arda Güler be a very important player for the future of Real Madrid, because there aren't many players at that level in midfield."

Ad

Guler has featured 37 times across competitions this season for Ancelotti's side, starting 13, contributing four goals and eight assists.

The Turkish wonderkid has been linked with several European giants due to his lack of playing time at the Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid reportedly have no intention of letting one of their best young players depart.

Real Madrid reportedly would have to pay nominal fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold if they want him before Club World Cup

Liverpool have reportedly set two conditions for their vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold if he wants to join Madrid before the FIFA Club World Cup. As reported by Diario AS, the Reds will demand a fee for the 26-year-old if the move happens early.

Ad

Arne Slot's side will reportedly ask for a €1 million fee for Alexander-Arnold if Real Madrid want him before the FIFA Club World Cup. They also want the full-back to waive off his wages for the last month of his deal with the Merseyside giants.

Alexander-Arnold has spent his entire career at Liverpool having come through their youth ranks. He has made 351 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 23 goals and registering 92 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More