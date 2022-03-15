"Very important for us" - Raphael Varane says Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is more motivated in 'special moments' 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has praised Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he is an "important" player ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Varane was a consistent figure alongside Ronaldo at their former club Real Madrid and is well aware of the Portuguese's mindset ahead of big games. The France international believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will rise to the occasion against the Spanish giants at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Speaking to United Review ahead of the clash against Atletico Madrid, Varane backed Ronaldo for another big-game performance. He said:

“I think he’s a very great player and I think he feels different when the pressure is higher. When it’s a big moment, he can feel – I don’t know if it’s more motivation or something different, but we know in special moments he’s always ready. He will be very important for us.”

Varane and Ronaldo played together for Real Madrid from 2014 to 2018. They won four Champions League titles and many other domestic tournaments. The Portuguese striker left Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus. He was reunited with the French defender at Manchester United ahead of the ongoing season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals in as many matches for Manchester United in the elite European tournament this season. He singlehandedly helped the Premier League club qualify for the knockout stage, scoring six goals in five group stage matches.

In the first leg of the R16 tie at Wanda Metropolitano, Anthony Elanga came off the bench to score an equalizer late in the second half.

Manchester United sign contract with Brighton and Hove Albion teenager Toby Collyer

Manchester United have signed a contract with Brighton and Hove Albion teenager Toby Collyer on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 18-year-old midfielder will join Manchester United's youth team. Collyer is also the captain of the English youth team.

Collyer has already captained England youths and he signs with United on a three year and half deal. Done deal, Toby Collyer will join Manchester United as contracts have been signed today. Talented midfielder born in 2004 leaves Brighton to join Man United youth team🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Collyer has already captained England youths and he signs with United on a three year and half deal. Done deal, Toby Collyer will join Manchester United as contracts have been signed today. Talented midfielder born in 2004 leaves Brighton to join Man United youth team 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFCCollyer has already captained England youths and he signs with United on a three year and half deal. https://t.co/jBmewagNAp

The Red Devils are rumored to be linked with many key players ahead of the summer transfer window. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will also takeover his role as the football director at the club. Meanwhile, the club's board are preparing to bring in a full-time manager as soon as possible.

If reports are to be believed, certain big players will leave Old Trafford after the end of his season as well. This includes the likes of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani. Ronaldo's future also depends on Man United's qualification for the next Champions League.

