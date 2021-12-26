"Very intense" - David de Gea opens up on Manchester United's training sessions under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea has labeled training under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as "very intense."

De Gea is pleased to see the whole Manchester United team return to training following a coronavirus outbreak in the squad. Speaking to the club's official media, De Gea said:

"It’s great. It’s good to have the whole team back to train properly altogether and then of course see they are all safe. They are back, they are all training, they are fine so it’s great to be together again."

De Gea has stated the team are training extremely hard. The 31-year-old goalkeeper has revealed that each of Ralf Rangnick's training sessions is intense, which demands the players give their 100 percent. The Spaniard claims Manchester United have trained well and will need to show that on the pitch. De Gea added:

"We’ve been training hard, of course. It’s very intense, every training session, every moment with him [Rangnick] is intense. You have to give 100 per cent every time in training and in the games. Let’s see. It’s just the beginning, it’s been a couple of weeks, so let’s see in the future. The team is training with energy, with pace, and now we have to show that in big games.”

Manchester United will finally return to Premier League action after having their games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion postponed due to COVID-19. The Red Devils have not played in the league since their 1-0 win over Norwich City on the 11th of December.

Manchester United are now scheduled to take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on the 27th of December 2021.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 27 points from 16 matches.

Manchester United are currently unbeaten under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United are currently unbeaten under the management of Ralf Rangnick. In the three games he has managed, the Red Devils have won twice and drawn once.

Manchester United have beaten both Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the league by a margin of 1-0. United picked up a 1-1 draw against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in Rangnick's first Champions League game in charge of the club.

The draw against Young Boys did not matter as Manchester United had already secured a safe passage to the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The Red Devils have now been drawn against current La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

