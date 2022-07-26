"Very interesting for Chelsea" - Journalist provides crucial update on Premier League superstar

German journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is of interest to Chelsea.

Falk stated on his Twitter:

"Harry Kane is very interesting for Chelsea. but the club believes that (Tottenham) would prefer to sell Kane to a Club like Bayern instead to a English competitor if Kane won‘t sign a new contract at Tottenham."

Christian Falk @cfbayern Harry Kane is very interesting for Chelsea. but the Club believes that @SpursOfficial would prefer to sell Kane to a Club like Bayern instead to a English competitor if Kane won't sign a new contract at Tottenham @ChelseaFC

Kane, 28, has been one of the Premier League's top strikers in recent years, scoring a remarkable 183 goals in 282 appearances.

However, the Spurs striker is yet to win a trophy in north London which had led to speculation he could move to Manchester City last summer.

Tottenham resisted four offers for Kane despite the English striker appearing to desire the move, as per Eurosport.

He slowly began last season off the back of the speculation over his future, managing just one goal and one assist in 13 league games.

However, following Antonio Conte's arrival as boss in November last year, Kane flourished.

The centre-forward finished the season with 17 goals and 9 assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

He played a key role in the side's successful top four pursuit, with Spurs finishing fourth having displaced rivals Arsenal for the spot in the dying embers of the season.

Kane had seemed happy with life at Tottenham following an impressive turnaround under Conte but it appears Chelsea are keen on testing the waters.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is in need of a new centre-forward following Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

The Belgian striker was the west London outfit's top scorer last season with 15 goals in 43 appearances across competitions.

DW Sports @dw_sports "Harry is part of my project. If you want to start a discussion, talk to the club, not the media." 🗣️



Last week, Julian Nagelsmann didn't rule out the possibility of Bayern signing Harry Kane from Tottenham.



Antonio Conte was not happy about it. ☠️ "Harry is part of my project. If you want to start a discussion, talk to the club, not the media." 🗣️Last week, Julian Nagelsmann didn't rule out the possibility of Bayern signing Harry Kane from Tottenham.Antonio Conte was not happy about it. ☠️ https://t.co/1qH62XlgBt

As Falk alludes to, they may face competition from Bayern Munich given the Bundesliga side have just lost Robert Lewandowski.

The prolific Polish striker has joined Barcelona in a £40.5 million move leaving Bayern in a similar situation to that of Chelsea.

Kane has two years left on his current deal with Tottenham.

Chelsea unlikely to persuade Tottenham Hotspur to part with Harry Kane

it's unimaginable Harry Kane joins Thomas Tuchel's side

Tottenham seem unlikely to even consider offers from European sides for Harry Kane, let alone those in the Premier League.

Alongside this, with Tottenham rejecting Manchester City's offer last summer, it seems inconceivable that they would listen to those from a London rival.

Kane would also be vilified if he made the move to Stamford Bridge given the hostility between the two clubs' sets of fans.

