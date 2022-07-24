"Very involved, very professional" - Journalist explains what PSG feel about Lionel Messi ahead of 2022-23 season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is reportedly preparing himself to reach the top of his physical prowess ahead of his second season in France.

The 35-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer last summer following his surprise exit from Barcelona. During the 2021-22 campaign, he won the Ligue 1 title and scored 11 goals in 34 matches across all competitions.

Despite the domestic glory, last season is considered to be underwhleming considering Messi's otherworldly standards. In his last three seasons at Barcelona, the 35-year-old scored a whopping 110 goals. His tally of 11 is disappointing compared to that.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe training with PSG. Messi with the quick dribble and Mbappe with the goal. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe training with PSG. Messi with the quick dribble and Mbappe with the goal. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/Zu4q60OK1e

However, Messi is seemingly inching closer to his best. Speaking on L'Equipe du Soir (via Canal Supporters), journalist Arnaud Hermant shed light on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's pre-season preparations.

"Messi, the staff are very happy with it. The staff finds him very involved, very professional. He finds himself in good shape. He is not yet at the top, but he is not bad."

Under the helm of new boss Christophe Galtier, Messi will be hoping to bounce back with the goods in the 2022-23 season. Along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, he will be aiming to conquer Europe and help his club lift the much-coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, PSG are eager to extend Messi's contract beyond the current deal, as per MARCA. With his contract set to expire next summer, the Argentine is reportedly keen to delay a decision about his future until after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

PSG put 15 players up for sale

According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG are open to offloading 15 players this summer. This includes Brazilian forward Neymar, French defender Presnel Kimpembe, and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me - I want to stay”. Neymar: “I want to stay at Paris Saint Germain. No one from the club told me anything about the plans for my future, as things stand”, tells AFP.“I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me - I want to stay”. Neymar: “I want to stay at Paris Saint Germain. No one from the club told me anything about the plans for my future, as things stand”, tells AFP. 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG“I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me - I want to stay”. https://t.co/y7lEXvBBEV

Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, and Layvin Kurzawa have also been transfer listed. Other names in this group are Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, and Sergio Rico.

The record Ligue 1 winners are also open to offers for youngsters Arnaud Kalimuendo and Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, as per the report.

With new boss Christophe Galtier at the helm of the club, a squad reshuffle is expected at the Parc des Princes. So far, PSG have announced the signings of Vitinha from Porto, the permanent signing of Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP, and Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far