“Very, very lucky” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes NBA legend Michael Jordan reference as he reflects on narrow PSG victory

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made a reference to NBA legend Michael Jordan while reflecting on their narrow 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash ended with smash-and-grab away win for the Reds at the Parc des Princes.

The Reds spent the majority of their time on the back foot in that game, with Harvey Elliott finishing late on to send them back to England as winners. The Parisians dominated and had 27 shots on goal. They were, however, denied repeatedly by an outstanding performance from Alisson Becker, who kept a clean sheet.

The breakthrough arrived in the 87th minute when Elliott, who had only entered the fray moments before as a substitute for Mohamed Salah, scored with his very first touch. Liverpool head coach Arne Slot conceded the fortunate nature of the win, telling the press (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“We were not a little bit lucky… we were very, very, very lucky! But as Michael Jordan said, the harder you work, the bigger luck you have."

The second leg is set for next week at Anfield (March 11), with Arne Slot's side looking to take advantage of their home ground. PSG will travel to Merseyside with an upset on their minds as they attempt to push on into the quarter-finals.

Arne Slot pleased with Liverpool's goalkeeping depth

The conversation around Liverpool's goalkeepers came to the fore after Alisson Becker made nine saves against PSG to help the Reds clinch the 1-0 win. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Reds since signing in 2018, helping them win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Arne Slot emphasized the depth in the goalkeeping department at the club, admitting that he was pleased with the competition. He told the press (via Liverpool Echo):

"He has great competition with Kelleher, so if that is what drives him then it helps for a No. 2 to have, but Ali is just a top professional and they know what it means to wear this shirt. You always know if you are a player here; if you don't do well, someone else will do the job. Jaros is talented as well, so goalkeeper-wise we are in a good place."

Caohimin Kelleher has done more than just provide coverage when called upon, playing a crucial role during Alisson’s recent injury absence. The Irishman has established himself as a solid deputy, but could be out of the club next summer, with Liverpool's decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili.

