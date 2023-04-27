"Very poor" - Jamie Carragher left unimpressed by what Arsenal star did in 4-1 Manchester City loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was critical of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26.

The Cityzens beat the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad, taking a big step towards defending their title. They asserted their dominance early in the game.

Kevin de Bruyne got on the end of a pass from Erling Haaland and scored in the seventh minute. The Belgian scored past Ramsdale with ease from outside the box. Carragher believes the Arsenal goalkeeper should've done better in that situation, as he tweeted:

"Normally it’s KDB who feeds Haaland, roles reversed to make it 1-0! Very poor from Ramsdale. #MCIARS"

Ramsdale made five saves in the game but couldn't stop Manchester City from scoring four. De Bruyne assisted John Stones in first-half stoppage time. The Belgian midfielder then scored his second in the 54th minute with another assist from Haaland.

Rob Holding pulled one back for Arsenal before Haaland got on the scoresheet as well, securing a 4-1 win for his side. As per Carragher, this was one of the Norwegian striker's best performances for Manchester City, as he said (via Metro):

"Pep talking after the game about using Haaland with more direct passes, he was unplayable tonight when getting the ball early. The CBs for Arsenal were not great, but very few defenders can cope with him physically. I think that was one of Haaland’s best games for Man City."

Haaland has now scored 33 goals in 33 games in the league this season. He broke Mohamed Salah's record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

Manchester City hand Arsenal another blow in Premier League title race

The Gunners held an eight-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand two weeks ago. However, they have now dropped points in their previous four games and the lead now stands at two points with City having two games in hand.

Arsenal drew against Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton before losing against City on Wednesday. They were unable to get into the game, having just two shots on target as compared to nine from the hosts.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, arguably the Gunners' two best players this season, failed to create any impact. In contrast, the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish were excellent for Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side will next host Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 2. City, meanwhile, will face Fulham away on April 30.

