"Very positive" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting transfer update on Chelsea's pursuit of Barcelona superstar 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea is looking increasingly likely.

Romano stated on his Twitter:

"Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue - Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract."

He added:

"It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high."

The Blues are on the lookout for a striker having let Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan on a season long loan.

Thomas Tuchel's side appear to have Aubameyang in their sights and are keen to have the former Arsenal striker return to the Premier League.

The Gabonese centre-forward only left the Gunners in January for Barcelona on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract.

He has been in impressive form for Barca, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances.

However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp has cast doubt over Aubameyang's place in Xavi Hernandez's XI.

Tuchel previously coached the striker at Borussia Dortmund, with Aubameyang scoring 79 goals in 95 appearances under the German.

Tuchel has commented on his past relationship with the Gabonese, saying:

"It was a pleasure (working with Aubameyang). Some players stay your players because you were very close and Auba is one of these players. Even when we played against him with Arsenal, straight away there was this close bond."

Barcelona striker Aubameyang to rattle Arsenal fans with move to Chelsea

The Barcelona striker would anger Arsenal fans

It's fair to say that Aubameyang didn't depart the Gunners for Barcelona in January on the best of terms.

A rivalry with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seemed to plague the latter stages of his spell with the north London side.

The Gabonese does have a good relationship with the club's fans but he risks upsetting them with a move to Stamford Bridge.

If the veteran striker does arrive in west London, he will be playing in Chelsea colors whilst donning an Arsenal tattoo on his arm.

This is an inconceivable image for many Gunners fans given he became such a hit at the Emirates Stadium and the rivalry between the two London sides.

During his time at Arsenal, the forward made 163 appearances, scoring 92 goals and contributing 21 assists.

He won the FA Cup in 2020 with the Gunners and finished the 2018-19 Premier League season as joint top goalscorer with 22 goals.

Edited by Matthew Guyett