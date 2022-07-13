"Very possible" - Journalist says Arsenal could sign €65 million player

The Arsenal faithful can feel optimistic about their club's pursuit of Olympique Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The Gunners have been linked with the Brazilian and now, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has hinted that a move could be on the cards.

A fan questioned Jacobs on Twitter, asking him if Arsenal were monitoring any wingers in the market and what his take was on Paqueta getting linked with the Gunners. He wrote:

"Any update on arsenal signing or interested in a new Winger ben??? And what's your take on the Lucas Paqueta news??"

The CBS Sports journalist replied in the affirmative, confirming that the links were true and that a transfer was indeed 'very possible'. However, he also confirmed that negotiations on a price won't be very easy with Lyon, who aren't known for being flexible in the market.

He also suggested that Mikel Arteta's side would want to hold talks with the player first before sending any official bid to his employers.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter:

"Paqueta very possible. Arsenal going to player first to get buy in before making any bid. Lyon want €65 million and are tough negotiators. Be a good signing because he can play No.10 but also drop into midfield."

If the Ligue 1 club do end up getting anywhere their asking price for the 24-year old, then they will be making almost thrice than what they initially signed him for. The Arsenal-linked player signed for Lyon from AC Milan in 2020, for a price tag of €20 million.

In his two full seasons in Ligue 1, Paqueta has made 65 appearances and contributed 18 goals and 11 assists. The attacking-minded midfielder is versatile and can play in multiple roles. However, the asking price could be a turn off for the Gunners, who are looking to strengthen in other areas as well.

They have spent significant cash on Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira deals and may end up looking for cheaper alternatives if Lyon don't budge from their valuation.

Lyon president hints at possible departure of Arsenal target

Amidst growing interest from the north London club, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed that they have received proposals for the Brazilian. Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in Paqueta's services, having already signed Bruno Guimaraes from the French club in January this year.

Lucas Paquetá's entourage believe that Arsenal will make a bid for the player. He could potentially fit as the left-sided #8 in Arteta's 4-3-3.

Aulas told GOAL:

"There are proposals for him. There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't. Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives. The coach gave us his opinion and there is also what the player wants to do."

