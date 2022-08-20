"Very quickly his tone is negative" - Graeme Souness makes bold claim about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Former Premier League midfielder Graeme Souness has shared his thoughts on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag so far. He claimed that while the Dutchman showed the right promise at the start, he's starting to cover for himself now.

The Red Devils appointed Ten Hag as manager at the end of last season, with the Dutchman taking over the reigns from interim boss Ralf Rangnick this summer. After taking over, the former Ajax manager oversaw a decent pre-season at the club. United won three of their six pre-season matches, drawing two and losing one.

He also brought in three players this summer, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, and midfielder Christian Eriksen.

However, Manchester United have begun their Premier League campaign in the worst way possible, losing their first two matches. They lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford and suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss away against Brentford.

In post-match conferences, Ten Hag has often criticized his players and admitted the need to work harder. However, Souness believes that the Dutchman is taking a negative turn and is covering for himself.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"When Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United this summer, I was encouraged by his early comments about being a disciplinarian. It seemed all measured and correct. Now, after a couple of bad results, he sounds to me like someone who has gone into self-preservation mode."

He added:

"Very quickly his tone is negative: he's not getting much help, he's not got the players he wanted, the players have to take responsibility. It's like, 'I'm looking after my own backside here'.' I would be concerned by that. You don't get a free pass. When you're out spending money — and the three signings so far have been his picks — that free pass shrinks in the wash. Time is not your friend."

Ten Hag will have to rally his troops quickly as they will now face arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22. They lost the fixture 5-0 last season.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's defeat to Brentford

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their clash against Liverpool, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about his thoughts on the Brentford game.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think I make myself clear, I was definitely not happy. You can talk abut football philosophy, but the basic stuff has to be good. That starts with the right attitude, a fighting attitude on the pitch. I didn’t see that from minute one. You have to bring it every game."

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid on August 19. While he likely won't be available against Liverpool, it would perhaps be a big boost for Ten Hag and his squad.

