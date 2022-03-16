"Very reminiscent of Manchester City" - Jamie Carragher explains what Arsenal must do to beat Liverpool

Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal should be careful while trying to press Liverpool when the two sides face off later today.

The Reds are often regarded as one of the best pressing teams in Europe, but Arsenal have done the same to good effect in recent games.

The Gunners have pressed teams high up the pitch to wrestle away possession as the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have shown good a work-ethic.

Carragher explained that the Gunners' defensive record is as good as Manchester City's, but they will have to be careful not to overcommit and give Liverpool more space.

Carragher said on Sky Sports:

"I want to look at Arsenal defensively. Over the last 11 games, they have only conceded seven goals. It's very reminiscent of Manchester City. I want to look at the pressing of Martin Odegaard and then Granit Xhaka, leaving Thomas Partey free. Odegaard is a pressing machine, along with Martinelli.

"They are really high up the pitch and Xhaka is covering 11km a game because he is being asked to do a lot more.

"Sometimes it isn't right to go [and press] and there are spaces either side of Partey. In the game against Liverpool, that is something they will have to be careful about when they press. They have to be mindful of that. But what l am seeing from Arsenal, and the slight tweak in midfield is very impressive."

Liverpool expected to face a stern test from Arsenal

The Gunners and the Reds have won their last five games in the league and are perhaps the two most in-form teams at the moment.

Both sides have shown good form in front of goal and have been strong defensively.

Before they conceded the opening goal against Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Anfield in November, Mikel Arteta's side were competitive for nearly the entire first half.

Everything points to another intense game at the Emirates. The Reds will be confident, having beaten the Gunners away from home in the EFL Cup in January without several key players.

Manchester City dropped two crucial points against Crystal Palace this past Monday. Klopp's side now have the chance to close the gap at the top of the table to just a point.

