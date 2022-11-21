"Very serious guy" - Sergio Aguero makes confession about 30-year-old Barcelona star

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is very serious off the pitch. Aguero claims the German never understood jokes and gave weird responses.

Aguero shared the dressing room with Ter Stegen for a couple of months before he was forced to retire from football. The former Manchester City footballer announced his retirement in 2021 after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

While speaking with Sergio Busquets on his Twitch channel, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Aguero claimed Ter Stergen never understood jokes, saying:

"Ter Stegen never understood my jokes. I walked strangely and approached him and said: 'Heyyyyy, what's up?'. He just looked at me like I was the weirdest person in the world. He's a very serious guy."

Barcelona star in top form this season

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been in sensational form this season and has already created history. He became the first goalkeeper this century to keep nine clean sheets in the first 11 matches of a La Liga season.

Jan Oblak, Claudio Bravo and Víctor Valdés came close to the record but only managed eight clean sheets in the first 11 games.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez sent a challenge to the German goalkeeper as the season kicked off and backed him to get back to his best. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"He has started very well, this year he has had a vacation that he needed, he knows what he had failed to do last year, he is very self-demanding and he has worked with De la Fuente, the goalkeeping coach. I have no doubts about him, leader and this year he is excellent, he has been very good in these first three days."

Ter Stegen also spoke about the criticism he received at the end of last season and said:

"People always have opinions and know more than the next man, they even know more than me. I always try to give everything. If I was not in good form then I would not be on the pitch because I have a responsibility to myself, the team and the club."

Barcelona are on top of La Liga right now, but were knocked out of the Champions League and pushed into the Europa League, where they face Manchester United in the next round.

