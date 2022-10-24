"Very spoiled" - Bayern Munich star takes shots at Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka has commented on the prospect of Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski playing in the Europa League. According to the German, Bayern spoiled Lewandowski by regularly making their way into the Champions League knockouts, something Barca might not be able to do.

Xavi’s Barcelona stand on the brink of their second consecutive Champions League group stage elimination. Even a single win for second-placed Inter Milan in their next two matches (Viktoria Plzen, Bayern Munich) would allow them to qualify for knockout football ahead of the Blaugrana. Barca, on the other hand, must win both of their matches (Bayern, Plzen) to have even the faintest chances of qualification.

Ahead of the Bavarians’ highly-anticipated clash against Barcelona on Wednesday (October 26), Goretzka talked about Lewandowski’s Europa League demotion, claiming that he was spoiled by Bayern’s success. The Bayern Munich no. 8 told Sky Sports (via Bavarian Football Works):

“Lewy was very spoiled at Bayern, always progressing at least to the Round of 16. But it is what it is — now we can no longer take that into consideration.”

Lewandowski, who has emerged as Barca’s leading goalscorer this season with 17 goals across competitions (15 appearances), played Champions League knockout football every season at the Allianz Arena. The Pole scored 69 Champions League goals for Bayern in 78 appearances, winning the tournament once in the 2019-20 season.

Goretzka claims Bayern Munich are looking forward to Barcelona trip

Goretzka was also asked about the prospect of facing the Catalonian outfit at Camp Nou. The Germany international claimed that the clashes in the Catalonian capital were always competitive, even in friendly meetings.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said (via iMiaSanMia):

“When we play against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou, be it a friendly game or a Champions League final, it doesn't matter. It's going to be a great game that we're looking forward to. And we will also do everything to win it.”

Xavi’s men are coming into the match on the back of consecutive wins in La Liga. Bayern Munich, too, are in good form, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in their last two Bundesliga appearances (both wins).

Bayern came out on top in the reverse fixture against Barca earlier this season, securing a 2-0 victory at Allianz Arena.

