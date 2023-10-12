"Very few could stop it" - Alan Shearer names Liverpool trio as PL best frontline in history but Micah Richards offers Manchester United argument

Alan Shearer thinks Liverpool boast the best frontline in Premier League history but Micah Richards reckons it's Manchester United.

The duo were speaking on the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast when they were asked to give their best Premier League front three. Shearer opted for the former Merseysiders' attack of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane (via Rousing the Kop):

"Firmino just dropping deep and then Salah running in behind, how many times did you see that. We all knew it was happening, but very few could stop it."

The Liverpool trio were one of the most exciting not only in Premier League history but also in European football. They made a combined 700 appearances together, scoring 338 goals and providing 139 assists. The iconic Anfield trio won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

However, Richards argued that Manchester United's former front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Carlos Tevez was superior. He said:

"I’m going to go Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez. It’s by a fraction, it’s a really difficult one."

The Red Devils trio bagged 79 goals and 27 assists in 106 games together during the 2007-2008 campaign. They won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the League Cup.

It's clear that the two arch-rivals both have two of the best attacks in history. It would have been intriguing to see them go toe to toe during their periods of dominance.

Gary Neville gives his take on Manchester United and Liverpool's starts to the season

Gary Neville expects Liverpool to have a good season.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville doesn't think his former club will finish in the top six this season. He claims the Red Devils have started the campaign worse than expected.

However, on the flip side, Neville has been impressed with what he's seen from Liverpool. He previously backed the Anfield outfit to finish just behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the top four, telling the Gary Neville podcast:

"I'm not changing my predictions, by the way, for those of you who think I'm flip-flopping. But off what I've seen in eight to 10 weeks, Manchester United are a lot worse than I thought they were, Tottenham are a lot better than I thought they were, Liverpool are better than I thought they would be. That's probably the same as most people."

The Red Devils have started the season disappointingly, with four wins and four defeats in eight league games. They sit 10th in the league and Erik ten Hag's side have looked a stark contrast to the one that finished third last season.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have started the campaign strongly with five wins, two draws, and one defeat in eight games. The Merseysiders are fourth in the league and have shown vast improvement from their fifth-placed finish in the 2022-23 campaign.