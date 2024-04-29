"Very strong in one-on-one situations" - Joshua Kimmich likens Real Madrid superstar to Kylian Mbappe ahead of UCL showdown 

Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich has likened Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Bavarian club's UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The German giants are gearing up to host Los Blancos at the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday (April 30). Vinicius, who predominantly plays off the left-hand side, will be looking to take the game to his opposing full-back.

So far this season, the Brazilian winger has scored three goals and assisted five in seven UEFA Champions League appearances. Likening the attacker to Mbappe, who is regarding as one of the best players in the world, Kimmich said (via Madrid Universal):

"Unfortunately or fortunately, you usually face perhaps the best player on the other team playing at right-back or left-back. You get players like Mbappe or Vinicius, two of the best players in European football at the moment."

"I know he is very strong in one-on-one situations. Like Kylian Mbappe. So I'm very happy to face him and compete with him."

Adding about Vinicius' strengths and weaknesses, the German defender said:

"We all have some weaknesses and some strengths. I don't want to talk about his weaknesses. Vinicius is a very very strong player.

"I have to concentrate, defend and when I have the opportunity to attack, of course I want to attack. But in the beginning, we have to focus on defending and be focused on the game."

Kimmich has played 10 Champions League matches this season, bagging a goal and two assists.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior in impressive form ahead of Champions League SF clash vs Bayern Munich

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has been impressive in his last four La Liga starts for Los Blancos, heading into the match against Bayern Munich. In the Madrid-based side's last seven league ties, the Brazilian was suspended for one tie and came off the bench on two occasions.

His latest start was against Barcelona on April 22, when he bagged a goal and an assist. In his three preceding starts before the match against the Blaugrana, the attacker scored a total of five goals and managed one assist.

Hence, Vinicius is entering Real Madrid's semi-final Champions League fixture in fine form. Overall, he's played 33 matches across competitions for the Spanish team this season, bagging 19 goals and 11 assists.