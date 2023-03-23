"Very thoughtful and generous people" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez opens up on life in Riyadh following winter move

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, has lifted the lid on her life in Saudi Arabia following the Portuguese icon's transfer to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December, over a month after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent. He agreed to move away from European football for the first time in his career and put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.

The superstar's move to the Middle East raised concerns about whether he would be able to continue living with Georgina. Saudi Arabian law prohibits unmarried couples from living under the same roof.

However, having been exempt from the rule, the pair lead a happy life together in Riyadh, the capital of the country. They recently moved into a luxurious house along with their five children.

Georgina Rodriguez has now revealed that she has enjoyed her time in Saudi Arabia so far. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has been impressed by how the people of the country treat everyone with affection.

"It's a wonderful country," Georgina said on Spanish television program El Hormiguero.

"It's very safe, very familiar, and they take great care of their women and their children. People are very thoughtful and loving. A friend of mine had no water in a hotel and decided to go out to a booth. A gentleman paid for it. They are very thoughtful and generous people."

Georgina also expressed her delight at being able to continue her daily routine despite moving countries, saying:

"I also tell you that my routine, wherever I go, is always the same. Children, school, training, restaurants from time to time, and work. And thank God we have facilities."

Georgina Rodriguez appeared on El Hormiguero, hosted by Pablo Matos, to promote the second season of her Netflix show I am Georgina, which premieres on Friday (March 24).

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix show about?

The first season of Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix show I am Georgina aired in January last year. The six-episode series provided a glimpse into the life of the sales assistant-turned-model.

In the first season, Georgina opened up about her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo and their relationship. She also returned to Jaca, her hometown in Spain, to surprise a group of children at a foster home.

The show earned an IMDb rating of 4.0 out of 10 after the first season. It remains to be seen what the second season of I am Georgina has in store for the couple's fans.

