"Very, very unlucky" – Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 triumph for Manchester City in their Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (December 16).

The Cityzens, who marched on to win a prestigious treble last season, are fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 33 points from 16 matches. They have won just once in their last five league games, recording a 2-1 victory at Luton Town past Sunday in the process.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are currently in 15th place in the standings with 16 points from 16 outings. They slumped to a 2-1 defeat to table-toppers Liverpool in their last Premier League encounter despite leading for the opening 75 minutes at home last Saturday.

In his column for UK-based betting website Paddy Power, Lawrenson claimed that Manchester City will ease past the Eagles. He wrote:

"Crystal Palace were very, very unlucky against Liverpool to be honest. It just shows you how much strength the big teams have off the bench, especially when you look at the replacements that Crystal Palace had compared to Liverpool last weekend. I'll go for a comfortable Manchester City win. Is Roy Hodgson under pressure? Not from those who run the club."

City boast a big upper-hand in terms of head-to-head record, recording 11 victories and two losses in last 16 league matches against Palace.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offers his honest opinion on his side's latest form

Speaking recently at a pre-game press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested that he is not worried about his team's recent run of form. He said (h/t ManCity.com):

"In the last 12 games, we lost one. It's not bad. It's quite decent. We are used to a lot of games. It's different when you have a bad season, a bad season and don't win. Sometimes they say it's better not to win one season but the next one you will be better."

Guardiola, who has guided City to eight victories in last 12, continued:

"Sometimes when you win, win, win, you know exactly what you have to do. You have the smell. You have the feeling. We know exactly what we have to do, how you have to behave. It also helps. If you win titles, there can be the tendency to say, 'Okay', and believe you are something you are not, you go down."

After hosting Crystal Palace, Manchester City will take on Urawa Red Diamonds in their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash next Tuesday (December 19). They will face either Fluminense or Al Ahly in the final.

So far, the Cityzens have won 17 of their 25 matches this campaign.