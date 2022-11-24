"Very unprofessional" - Didi Hamann destroys 'arrogant' Germany star for what he did in 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Japan

Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has called out Antonio Rudiger for his arrogance in his team's 2-1 2022 FIFA World Cup loss against Japan on November 23.

The Real Madrid center-back and Japanese forward Takuma Asano chased down a long ball down Germany's left flank in the 64th minute. Rudiger was seen mocking Asano's running style by taking giant strides before seeing the ball go out for a goal kick.

The scoreline at this point was 1-0 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners' favor, with Ilkay Gundogan's 33rd-minute penalty kick being the difference. The Samurai Blue equalized via Ritsu Doan 15 minutes from time before grabbing the winner in the 83rd minute.

Asano scored the decisive goal by blitzing down the very flank Rudiger mocked him on. The former Chelsea defender could only appeal for the offside flag while the VfL Bochum forward wheeled away to celebrate with his team.

Hamann, who won the 2005 UEFA Champions League trophy with Liverpool, was unhappy with Rudiger's actions. Speaking after the game, he said (h/t Daily Mail):

"Rudiger lifts up his legs and do you know. You don't belittle the opposition (like that) because it always comes back at some stage. I think it was very unprofessional. I think it was out of order."

The 2002 FIFA World Cup runner-up with Germany continued:

"Arrogant. He was having a laugh, there's only one team having a laugh now. The spirit of the game is about respecting the opposition, respecting your opponent. And he didn't do it. I've got no explanation or excuse for it."

Hamann unhappy with Germany's squad selection for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hamann also added that he wasn't pleased with manager Hansi Flick's selection of Germany's 26-man 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Flick left out experienced Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels. He also picked RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann and Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Klostermann's selection, in particular, baffled many, given he has missed the entirety of the season after Leipzig's opening-day Bundesliga draw against VfB Stuttgart.

20-year-old Bella-Kotchap, meanwhile, has won just two senior caps for Die Mannschaft. Hamann stated:

"I'm not saying that one player makes all the difference, but I think the fact that he didn't take Hummels. He takes Bella Kotchap from Southampton, who's a very good young player."

He added:

He took another player from Leipzig, Klostermann, who hasn't played for four months. And it just doesn't make sense to me. I think it shows that he wants a quiet team. But a quiet team won't win anything and I think it showed today."

Germany's next task is a group game against Spain on 27 November.

