"Very untypical, very unusual" - Thomas Tuchel explains why he is still unsure about Chelsea's top-four spot

Chelsea may be sitting third in the Premier League table at the moment but their recent performances in the English top flight definitely call for concern. The Blues have picked up just three points in their last three league games, forcing Thomas Tuchel to express doubt over their chances of finishing among the top four.

Chelsea have been guilty of making some costly mistakes that led to opposition teams scoring in recent games. Andreas Christensen's blunder against Arsenal on Wednesday and Edouard Mendy's error versus Real Madrid in the Champions League a fortnight ago are good examples.

Thomas Tuchel admits he is worried about the rate at which such mistakes are being made by his players. More so because it brings down the confidence level of the team.

"I'm worried about the number of mistakes. In the year 2022, we already had eight big mistakes that led to goals. This is very untypical, very unusual. It costs us a lot. Not only a goal, it costs you self-confidence and belief in what you are doing," the German was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Thomas Tuchel went on to comment on Edouard Mendy and Andreas Christensen's mistakes against Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively. He said:

"It's a bit fragile at the moment. Edou knows he can do better and normally does. Andreas knows it's the right decision to play the ball back. It's not that we take crazy risks. So it's hard to analyze."

The tactician also spoke about Chelsea's top-four hopes, stating that he's far from feeling secure.

"I never feel secure in the Premier League. Nobody should. Feeling secure does not keep you on the edge. Feeling secure is very close to being lazy or not fully alert," the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach said.

What's next for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea?

It's been a few tough weeks for the Blues

Chelsea will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 24. They'll then take on Manchester United on Thursday before locking horns with Everton and Wolves in their next two Premier League games.

As it stands, Thomas Tuchel's men occupy third position in the league table with 62 points in 31 games. So far, they've recorded 18 victories, eight draws and five defeats.

