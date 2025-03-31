"Very Young" - Ex-Liverpool hero sends message as Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos celebrates birthday

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek recently commented on ex-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' Instagram post. The Spanish defender celebrated his 39th birthday on Sunday (March 30) and posted on social media.

The former Real Madrid defender uploaded a clip in which he can be seen arranging the candles from 93 to 39. Sergio Ramos wears the No. 93 jersey at his current club, Monterrey.

He chose the number to honor his late header during Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final. The Spaniard had scored a stoppage-time goal (90+3') to force the match into extra time. Los Blancos won the game 4-1 after extra time.

Ramos captioned his birthday post on Instagram:

"39 years and blessed to continue doing what I love surrounded by the people I love. Thank you all for sharing this special day with me. Here's to many more! Happy birthday to me!"

Wishing the Spanish defender a happy birthday, Jerzy Dudek commented:

"Very young! Happy birthday @sergioramos."

Jerzy Dudek's comment on Sergio Ramos' Instagram post

Sergio Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Real Madrid in July 2021 on a free transfer. He returned to his boyhood club, Sevilla, on a one-year deal in the summer of 2023. He joined the Mexican side Monterrey in February 2025.

Liverpool interested in signing another Real Madrid star after Rodrygo: Reports

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal), Liverpool are considering signing Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, apart from Rodrygo, as Mohamed Salah's replacement. The Reds are shortlisting candidates to replace Salah at Anfield as the Egyptian forward, whose contract ends in June, has yet to sign a new contract with the Merseyside outfit.

As a result, the Premier League giants are keen on signing Brazilian winger Rodrygo. The Reds are impressed by Rodrygo's ability to control the tempo and his creativity while maintaining pace in the game.

However, Liverpool are also considering Brahim Diaz as a potential addition to the team. Diaz's versatility in the attack and midfield has been commendable for Real Madrid, and the Merseyside outfit think he can be an asset.

However, signing both players from Los Blancos won't be easy for the Reds as Madrid are reportedly hesitant about considering offers without significant monetary interest.

