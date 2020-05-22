Veteran EPL manager Carlo Ancelotti on struggles at Chelsea after his first season

Ancelotti at a press conference during his Chelsea stint

Carlo Ancelotti, veteran EPL manager, had an exclusive chat with Jamie Carragher on the Sky Sports network about his journey in management. He discusses his special relationship with Zinedine Zidane, both his spells in the EPL and the comparison between Premier League and Serie A.

The current Everton manager has had a previous stint in the EPL with his 2-year spell at Chelsea in the 2009-2011 period.

👑 How Zidane shaped his method

🔵 Success with Chelsea

🇮🇹 Serie A or Premier League?



Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti sat down with @Carra23 to go behind the scenes on what makes him successful 👇 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 22, 2020

Ancelotti's unlocking of Zidane's potential

The former Juventus manager goes on to talk about how Zidane has had a lot of impact on his managerial career. He says Zidane forced him to change his formation from a 4-4-2 formation to a system with a no.10. He says that Zidane changed his managerial style to one that puts the players in their best positions.

"With Zidane, I tried to change my idea about the system. Zidane is the first player who gave me the possibility to change the system and play in a different way."

Ancelotti with his assistant Zidane in a game against Espanyol

"Zidane changed my idea about football, I was so focused before Juventus on 4-4-2 and after with Zidane, I changed, I wanted to put him in the best position for him to let him be more comfortable on the pitch."

Ancelotti's comparison between EPL and Serie A

The Champions League-winning coach says that he loves managing in the EPL because there is no pressure like there is Italy. He says that the fans are more respectful in Premier League.

"It is more enjoyable [managing in the Premier League], definitely. There is less pressure here from the supporters and the atmosphere is better in England."

Advertisement

The Italian added,

Here in England, the people in the stadium, and I'm talking about only in the stadium, are more respectful.

Ancelotti's time in the EPL with Chelsea

The double-winning manager with Chelsea goes on to remark that his time at Chelsea in the EPL was great especially as the team was already assembled for him to succeed. He says that though the goal was the Champions League, they did well to win the Double. He says that the second season in the EPL was a difficult one.

"The second year was more difficult, but the first year was really fantastic. The club had the goal for the Champions League, but the fact that in the first year we won the Premier League and the FA Cup was really important and really exciting."

He even had some encouraging words for Lampard for managing Chelsea in the EPL. He says that Lampard always had that managerial brain.

"I'm not surprised [to see Lampard as a manager] because as a player, Frank had fantastic tactical qualities. I'm waiting now for Terry as a manager, now he's an assistant, but I think they both have the qualities to be a good manager. Of course, Frank is doing really well at Chelsea now."

Ancelotti's return to EPL

Ancelotti at a recent game between Everton and Manchester United

The Italian goes on to add that he always wanted to return to the EPL and when the opportunity came with Everton, he had to take it.

"The fact I had the opportunity to come to Everton was really important. Everton is a club with a fantastic history, fantastic tradition and they have a goal to be at the top. We are trying to, if we are able after the COVID [shutdown], we will try to do our best."

He signs off by saying how Everton is an attractive proposition in the EPL. He says that Everton has the factors conducive to challenging for the EPL title.

"I think everyone in the club is working to try to be at the top soon. Of course, there is a lot of competition here in the Premier League but I think we have a possibility. We have a good goal, we are building a new stadium so we know that behind us is fantastic supporters and fans that help us to be motivated. I think soon, we can be competitive."