Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Femeni prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with a set of semi-final fixtures this weekend as Barcelona take on Wolfsburg on Saturday. Barcelona have been exceptional this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Wolfsburg are at the top of the Bundesliga table and have been exceptional on the domestic front. The German outfit thrashed Bayern Munich by a 6-0 margin last week and can pack a punch on its day.

Barcelona are also at the top of the Primera Division and have been flawless in the league so far. The Catalan giants eased past Valencia by a 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Femeni Head-to-Head

Wolfburg have an exceptional record against Barcelona and have won three of the four matches played between the two sides. Barcelona have managed only one victory against Wolfsburg and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 5-1 victory for Barcelona. Wolfsburg struggled to impose themselves on the day and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Wolfsburg Women form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Barcelona Femeni form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Femeni Team News

VfL Wolfsburg need to win this game

Wolfsburg Women

Lena Oberdorf and Rebecka Blomqvist are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Lisa Weiss and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek are also struggling with their fitness and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Lena Oberdorf, Rebecka Blomqvist

Doubtful: Lisa Weiss, Katarzyna Kiedrzynek

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona Femeni

Jana Fernandez, Bruna Vilamala, and Cata Coll are recovering from long-term injuries and will not be available for selection. Claudia Pina and Asisat Oshoala have made their comebacks and will be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Jana Fernandez, Bruna Vilamala, Cata Coll, Lieke Martens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Women (4-2-3-1): Almuth Schult; Felicitas Rauch, Dominique Janssen, Kathrin Hendrich, Lynn Wilms; Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir, Lena Lattwein; Alexandra Popp, Jill Roord, Svenja Huth; Tabea Wassmuth

Barcelona Femeni (4-3-3): Sandra Panos; Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Marta Torreon; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso, Fridolina Rolfo

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Wolfsburg Women vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction

Barcelona have been one of the best teams in world football over the past two years and will look to defend their Champions League crown. The likes of Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso can be lethal on their day and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Wolfsburg can pack a punch on their day and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolfsburg Women 1-4 Barcelona Femeni

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi