Vicente del Bosque chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and names the 'best player' he has ever seen 

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has joined a host of other footballing figures in choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only did the World Cup-winning manager throw his support behind the Argentine superstar in the GOAT debate but he also named Messi as the best player he's ever seen.

It goes without saying that the Messi versus Ronaldo debate has taken a different course after the earlier led his nation to World Cup glory this year. Many now agree that winning football's biggest prize gives the Argentine the edge over his Portuguese counterpart.

Del Bosque, for his part, has no doubts the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) maestro is in a class of his own and didn't hesitate to pick him over his Portuguese rival. the 72-year-old, who won the World Cup with Spain in South Africa in 2010, told Radio Marca (via GOAL):

"The best player I have ever seen is Messi. Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, I'll take Messi. Of all the players I have known in so many years in football, for me, Messi, for his consistency and his quality as a player, has been impressive. He has had some fantastic seasons and has always led his team forward."

Del Bosque's preference for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo comes as no surprise. He has observed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner from his time in La Liga.

Interestingly, the tactician even confessed that he tried everything to convince the Argentine to play for Spain during his time in charge of La Roja but failed. He recalled:

“I tried everything to get Messi to play for Spain. However, Lionel refused because of the love he has for his country."

Lionel Messi could widen lead over Cristiano Ronaldo with 2023 Ballon d'Or award

The Argentine is the favorite to claim the accolade next year.

Lionel Messi has emerged as the favorite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award following his heroics with Argentina at this year's World Cup. Apart from winning the trophy, the forward impressed with his performances. He recorded seven goals and three assists and was also named the 'Player of the Tournament'.

The Argentine has also had impressive numbers at club level this term. He has bagged 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, could only manage only one goal at the World Cup and has bagged just three goals and two assists at club level this term.

As it stands, Leo is the favorite to go home with the Ballon d'Or award in 2023. Should that happen, it would be the eighth time he has won the accolade while Ronaldo has failed to win the award since 2017.

