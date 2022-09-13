"Victim of a left hamstring injury" - PSG suffer injury blow as crucial player is set to be out for 6 weeks 

Center-back Presnel Kimpembe has suffered a hamstring injury and is set to be on the sidelines for about six weeks, Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) medical bulletin has confirmed.

Christophe Galtier named Kimpembe in the starting XI in PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Brest on Saturday (September 10). The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury during the match and left the field in the 92nd minute. As Galtier had used up all his substitutions, the hosts ended the match with 10 men.

Ahead of the Parisians’ Champions League GW 2 clash against Maccabi Haifa, the club issued a medical bulletin, confirming that Kimpembe would miss the trip to Israel. The bulletin read:

“Victim of a lesion of the left hamstrings, Presnel Kimpembe will be unavailable for about 6 weeks. A new point will be made in 8 days.”

The bulletin also confirmed the absences of substitute goalkeeper Keylor Navas and newly-signed midfielder Renato Sanches.

It continued:

“Keylor Navas suffers from low back pain and will not travel to Israel.

“Victim of an injury to the right adductors, Renato Sanches will remain in care at the Training Center.”

Since being promoted to the senior side in July 2015, academy graduate Kimpembe has been an integral part of the team. The Frenchman has thus far featured in 229 games for the club across competitions, scoring three goals and claiming three assists.

Minnows Brest make PSG sweat in Ligue 1 clash

Playing at the Parc des Princes, French champions PSG had to put in a real shift to keep Brest from stealing a point away from their trip to the capital.

Lionel Messi and Neymar combined in the 30th minute, with the latter applying the finishing touch to put the hosts in front. A routine victory seemed to be on the cards for the hosts, but the visitors had other ideas.

Brest maintained their shape at the back and created opportunities at the other end as well. In the 70th minute, Islam Slimani had the chance to equalize for the visitors from the penalty spot after Kimpembe needlessly fouled Noah Fadiga in the area. Slimani failed to make the opportunity count, with his weak shot being comfortably palmed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The game ended 1-0 in PSG’s favor, allowing them to retain their place at the summit. The hosts’ performance, however, was nowhere close to what fans have come to expect.

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty