Victor Lindelof reveals what Manchester United must do to improve after 1-0 win over Luton Town

Victor Lindelof has said that Manchester United need to score more goals to improve further after their 1-0 win against Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday (11 November).

The Red Devils kept 65% possession and managed 15 shots but only managed to convert one of those chances. Victor Lindelof's 59th-minute goal was enough to hand Manchester United their seventh league win of the season.

After the game, the Swedish defender sent a message to his teammates saying that the team must score more goals. He said, via the Irish Examiner:

"We want to score more goals and that’s the next step for us. Right now the most important thing is the three points and the result. But after that we have to keep going, keep working and building and hopefully we can score goals, close the game and not make it difficult for ourselves. But it’s step by step."

Scoring goals has been a problem for Erik ten Hag's team this season, especially domestically. Sixth-placed Manchester United have netted just 13 goals in the Premier League this season — by far the lowest in the top six after 12 games.

No club in the top eight has scored less than 24 goals this season. They were also recently knocked out of the EFL Cup after losing to Newcastle United earlier this month.

In the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils sit bottom of their group after four matches. Although, in Europe, they have scored at a decent rate, netting a combined eight strikes in losing causes.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford continues to struggle

Marcus Rashford's form is one of the main reasons why Manchester United are not scoring at a decent rate this season.

The English winger has scored just once in 16 games across competitions this season. He hasn't scored in the Premier League since early September and drew a blank in the game against Luton Town.

Rashford's current form is in stark contrast to his displays last season when he scored 30 times in 56 games. The 26-year-old hasn't had much help from those around him either.

Rasmus Hojlund is the club's top scorer across competitions this season, with all of those strikes coming in the UEFA Champions League. Only two players have scored more than once for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season; Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay have three goals apiece in the competition.