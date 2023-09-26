Victor Osimhen could take legal action against current team Napoli after club's official TikTok account mocked him with video

The professional relationship between Napoli and their star forward Victor Osimhen looks to be filled with tension, as he could take legal action against the club. This development follows the release of a video on Napoli's official TikTok account, which openly ridiculed Osimhen for his penalty miss in a recent fixture against Genoa.

The reigning Italian champions have been struggling to regain their footing this season, currently languishing in seventh place in the Serie A table after a lackluster 0-0 draw against Bologna.

Osimhen, who has otherwise had a notable impact for Napoli, had a golden opportunity to secure a win in the waning moments of the match against Genoa.

The club were awarded a penalty for a handball infraction inside the 18-yard box. However, Osimhen's shot strayed off-target, squandering a chance to pocket three critical points for the Neapolitans.

This was made worse by the club's subsequent TikTok video, which parodied Victor Osimhen's miss. The Nigerian international's agent Roberto Calenda has not taken this incident lightly, issuing an official statement condemning Napoli's actions.

The statement read (via Fabrizio Romano):

“What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted”.

Calenda went on to highlight the emotional toll this has taken on his client, stating:

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor”.

Osimhen, who is reportedly considering legal avenues at this time, will likely need to make a choice regarding his future at the club. This notably follows a season where he helped them to the Scudetto.

Victor Osimhen extends olive branch to Napoli teammates and manager following touchline disagreement

Victor Osimhen has reportedly taken steps to mend fences at Partenopei after his heated exchange with manager Rudi Garcia during the club's goalless stalemate against Bologna.

The young Nigerian forward, who missed a pivotal penalty kick in the match, was visibly frustrated when he was substituted for Giovanni Simeone in the 86th minute.

According to Calciomercato (via Football Italia), the player apologized to both Garcia and his teammates in the dressing room immediately after the match had concluded.

Though a key player for the club, Osimhen has failed to score in the club's last four matches across all competitions. His Series A tally for the season stands at three goals, signaling that he isn't exactly dealing with a dip in form, as these have come over five games.

However, he will hope that he can return to goalscoring ways if he continues playing for the club while legal issues are addressed behind the scenes.