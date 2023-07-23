Victoria Beckham trolls David Beckham as he links up with LeBron James during Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Victoria Beckham trolled her husband David Beckham after the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend linked up with LeBron James during Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut on Friday (July 21).

James, along with the likes of Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian, were among many star attendees at the DRV PNK Stadium. The NBA legend posed alongside Beckham for a photo.

LA Lakers legend James is 6' 9", while Beckham is 6' 0". Hence, the Englishman had to use a step to take a photo with James at the same level. Victoria saw the funny side of it as she uploaded an Instagram story of the photo, writing:

"When you have to put your husband on a step."

Victoria Beckham trolled her husband on Instagram

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, shone on his Inter Miami debut.

The Argentine came on as a 54th-minute substitute as Inter Miami were 1-0 up. Cruz Azul, though, equalised in the 65th minute.

The little intervened with a magnificent winner in the 94th minute from a free kick to win the Leagues Cup clash against the Liga MX side.

David Beckham left awestruck by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

David Beckham was stunned with the way Lionel Messi showed up on his Inter Miami debut. He penned a message on social media to describe his feelings after the surreal winner by Messi.

The ex-England captain wrote:

"Incredible night in Miami. Thanks to all the fans for creating such a special atmosphere, I'm so proud of this club. We just witnessed greatness..."

Beckham has long been an admirer of Messi as he was asked a few months ago by ESPN about the player he loves the most in world football m. The Manchester United legend replied (via MARCA):

"Messi, I love Messi. For many reasons, I love him because he is a great player, he has a great personality, he is a great person... I think what everyone loves about him is how he plays the ball, he plays with passion, he plays in a very free way."

Messi is expected to play a bigger role in Inter Miami's next Leagues Cup showdown against Atlanta United on Tuesday (July 25) where he could make his full debut.