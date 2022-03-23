Video: Kylian Mbappe confesses to Paul Pogba that he's 'fed up' at PSG

Kylian Mbappe may have just fueled PSG exit rumors after being caught making comments on camera about being "fed up".

The 23-year-old ace arrived for France duty on Wednesday at Clairefontaine to join up with the squad. A video shows him being greeted by Paul Pogba, who asked him about how things are currently going for him at the club level.

In response, Mbappe was heard whispering into his ears - "I'm a little fed up" - as caught on camera by FFF TV.

It's an indication that all's not well at the Parc des Princes and he could be on his way out after all. The prolific forward has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, whom he could end up joining after the expiration of his contract this summer.

T’inquiète 3 mois et demi à tenir Kylian encore « J’en ai marre »T’inquiète 3 mois et demi à tenir Kylian encore « J’en ai marre »😭💀T’inquiète 3 mois et demi à tenir Kylian encore😭 https://t.co/aQuIS9dzS0

Mbappe has kept mum on his future even as exit rumors have intensified following PSG's disappointing Champions League loss. Real Madrid were trailing 2-0 with just half an hour left in the second leg but somehow conspired to relinquish the advantage and crash out 3-2 on aggregate.

Karim Benzema was the star of the night with a stunning hat-trick as Mauricio Pochettino's side were dealt a hammer blow. It has been claimed that one of Mbappe's conditions to remain at the club was the guarantee of competing for top honors in Europe.

But after their round-of-16 exit, PSG may find it difficult to convince him to commit to his future and risk losing him for absolutely free of cost. Despite having Lionel Messi and Neymar in the squad, the World Cup winner has been their top performer this season, with 26 goals and 17 assists in 37 games.

PSG ace's international teammate also on the verge of exit

It's not just Mbappe who could leave but Pogba himself faces an uncertain future at Manchester United. The midfielder's contract is also up in the summer and there's no agreement in place with the Premier League side yet.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Paul Pogba on what he wants to do when his contract expires: "To continue to win, to progress, and to make up for those years when I couldn't win trophies. You have to be honest, that doesn't satisfy me, over the last five seasons, but really not at all." [Le Figaro] 🗣 Paul Pogba on what he wants to do when his contract expires: "To continue to win, to progress, and to make up for those years when I couldn't win trophies. You have to be honest, that doesn't satisfy me, over the last five seasons, but really not at all." [Le Figaro]

After starting the season on a high note with four assists on the opening day, Pogba has been hampered by injuries. He's made a decent return to the fold since last month, but extension talks are currently on the ice, and with each passing week, the Frenchman appears more likely to leave.

PSG are rumored to be trying to bring him back home, but Real Madrid and Juventus are also supposedly interested.

