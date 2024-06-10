[Video] Lionel Messi features as Argentina release inspiring promo ahead of 2024 Copa America campaign

The Argentina Football Association has released its official promotional video featuring Lionel Messi ahead of their 2024 Copa America campaign. The video includes a montage of significant events in the history of the Albiceleste, including their three FIFA World Cup wins (1978, 1986, and 2022) and their latest Copa America win (2021). Watch it here:

The 1-minute-42-second promo begins with a brief history of Argentina, mentioning how it gained independence over 200 years ago. The video features multiple Albiceleste stars. Several goals and celebrations from Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup, including those against Mexico (group stage), Netherlands (quarter-final), and France (final), are included.

The video focuses on the spirit of unity, suggesting that the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood is what led Argentina to success in their last two international ventures.

The clip also pays respects to Argentina's former legends Mario Kempes and Diego Maradona, both of whom led the nation to glory in the FIFA World Cups 1978 and 1986, respectively. The clip ends with a declaration that Albiceleste are more "united than ever" for the Copa America in the United States this time.

The tournament is significant for the Albiceleste, as it could be Lionel Messi's final international tournament for Argentina. It could also be a chance for him to win his third consecutive international trophy after the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Will Lionel Messi represent Argentina in the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

As Lionel Messi turns 37 later this month, fans wonder if La Pulga will feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the defending champion.

In an interview with Infobae ahead of the Copa America, the superstar opened up about his chances of representing his country at the next World Cup in 2026. He will be 39 years old in 2026.

“It depends on how I feel, how I am physically and being realistic with myself. And to know if I am up to the task of being able to compete and help the colleagues next to me. There's a while left and I don't know how I'm going to be at that moment," Messi said.

Lionel Messi said age is a reality and the situation is not the same as it was when he played in Europe. However, La Pulga indicated that he has not taken a decision yet and it will depend on how he feels before the 2026 tournament.

“Age is also a reality that is there, although it is a number, the games that I am going to play, are not the same as the ones I played when I was in Europe in competition, which were every three days, or in the Champions League or in the League where I was, both in France and in Spain. But it depends on how I feel and how I feel when I'm next to my teammates and see if I'm still up to the task or not,” he added.

Argentina are part of Group A in the 2024 Copa America. Their first fixture is scheduled against Canada on Thursday (June 20).