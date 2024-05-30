[Video] Lionel Messi scores stunner from outside the box as Inter Miami lose 3-1 to Atlanta United at home

Lionel Messi bagged a stunning goal from outside the box in Inter Miami's 3-1 MLS defeat to Atlanta United at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday (May 29).

The Herons fell behind by two goals after midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze bagged a brace within the first 60 minutes (44' and 59'). It was the Argentine icon who kept his team in the game when he halved the deficit from this wonderful effort from outside the penalty area.

Messi picked the ball up in a central area close to the box, drove in a little and unleashed a drilled and grounded effort to find the corner in the 62nd minute.

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, the 36-year-old forward's strike wasn't to produce a miraculous comeback as Inter Miami conceded yet again in the 73rd minute. Overall, the Floride-based side kept most of the ball (61%) but took 11 fewer shots than their opponents (12 and 23).

They also tested the opposition goalkeeper five times, while Atlanta United recorded eight shots on target. Despite the loss, Inter Miami remain top of the Eastern Conference standings, a point clear of second-placed Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.

Although Messi can often single-handedly produce turnarounds, it wasn't to be this time around for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Nevertheless, he's been brilliant this season, netting 13 goals and assisting 11 more in 14 matches across competitions.

Up next for the Herons is a league match at home against St. Louis on Saturday (June 1).

Taking a look at Lionel Messi's numbers as Inter Miami record first loss of MLS season

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's goal from outside the box seemed to be the only major positive in Inter Miami's latest MLS match, which was their first loss in the 2024 season. Apart from bagging the goal, the former Barcelona star missed one big chance and made a key pass.

He recorded an 81% passing accuracy on the night while managing 87 touches of the ball. Messi failed to deliver an accurate cross from his two attempts, while he managed to find his target on four occasions from six attempted long balls.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward found himself in eight ground duels, out of which he won two, and did not compete for the ball in the air even once. He drew one foul throughout the game and managed three attempts at the opposition goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback