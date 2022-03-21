Video: Xavi and Barcelona players engage in wild celebrations after El Clasico win

Barcelona manager Xavi led the huge celebrations following Blaugrana's incredible 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in a one-sided El Clasico contest on Sunday.

Two goals from the red-hot in-form Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang, a Ronald Araujo header and Ferran Torres' smart finish broke Real Madrid and their five-match winning streak into pieces.

Xavi's work at Nou Camp has been brilliant. The Catalan giants were struggling in the ninth place in La Liga standings seven months ago. But Xavi has overseen a huge turnaround which has seen Barcelona race up the league table to third place. They have also entered the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

The positivity Xavi has brought about in the club was on display post-match as the former Barca midfielder joined his players in celebrating the huge victory. They are currently on a 12-match unbeaten run across competitions.

Here are the scenes of Xavi and his side enjoying their impressive win:

The huge victory may yet see Barca mount a difficult title chase. They are currently 12 points behind Real Madrid but have a game in hand. The win on Sunday will surely motivate the players to finish the season on a high.

The squad continued their celebrations in the dressing room as was posted on the club's Twitter handle:

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona_es

Does Barcelona need Lionel Messi?

Life after Messi maybe isn't so bad after all

Having started the season so poorly under former manager Ronald Koeman, there was a feeling that dark days lay ahead for the Catalonia side.

It coincided with the departure of club-legend Lionel Messi, who left the club after sixteen incredible seasons at Nou Camp.

Many had predicted Barcelona would fall with the club in somewhat of a crisis, on and off the pitch.

Xavi was then installed as Barca boss, bringing Koeman's ill-fated reign to a close.

People were critical of his caliber to bring about a change in a club of this size. Many considered that Messi's departure would continue to haunt the club over the course of the season.

But Xavi has worked diligently and has helped the club turn their season around. They are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe and are set to finish the season on a high.

They are one of the favorites to win the Europa League and can still mount an unlikely title challenge, something that would have been laughed off a few months back.

The signings of Aubameyang and Torres have been astute, as was the decision to bring Dani Alves back to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are back, without Lionel Messi this time.

