“Views will drop drastically”, “To think I was waiting for this game” – PSG fans feel extremely disappointed as Christophe Galtier drops star forward from lineup for Reims game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were unhappy as Christophe Galtier decided to drop Neymar Jr. for his team's clash against Stade de Reims on Saturday (8 October).

The Parisians will also be without Lionel Messi for their trip to Reims. The Argentine has been rested due to fatigue.

The defending French champions are currently in the top spot in the Ligue 1 table, having collected 25 points from their first nine games of the season. Reims, meanwhile, are in the 17th spot.

Galtier has decided to start Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler along with Kylian Mbappe in PSG's starting lineup. However, fans were not happy to see Neymar Jr. not included.

Many opined that they won't be watching the game as the Brazilian superstar, along with Messi, is not available.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Galtier announced his team's starting lineup without the No. 10:

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG's XI vs. Reims



Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Bernat - Soler, Mbappé, Sarabia. PSG’s XI vs. ReimsDonnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Bernat - Soler, Mbappé, Sarabia. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Reims Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Bernat - Soler, Mbappé, Sarabia.

𝐆𝐓 @GT_Messifc @PSGhub Messi out and Neymar on the bench means no one is watching @PSGhub Messi out and Neymar on the bench means no one is watching

Nerevar @MauvaisEspoir

What about Navas?



Nerevar @MauvaisEspoir

What about Navas?

Galtier is obsessed with getting an invincible season in Ligue 1, I swear.



Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Bernat - Soler, Mbappé, Sarabia. PSG’s XI vs. ReimsDonnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Bernat - Soler, Mbappé, Sarabia. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Reims Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Bernat - Soler, Mbappé, Sarabia. He should rest Mbappe and play Ekitike.What about Navas?Galtier is obsessed with getting an invincible season in Ligue 1, I swear. twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… He should rest Mbappe and play Ekitike.What about Navas?Galtier is obsessed with getting an invincible season in Ligue 1, I swear. twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

Neymar has been in stunning form so far this campaign. In 13 games in all competitions for the Parisians, the Brazilian sensation has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier provided injury update on Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

Fans were concerned when they saw Lionel Messi coming off during PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica earlier this week. Their concerns grew when the Argentine was not named in his team's squad to face Reims.

However, Galtier said that Messi is just fatigued and it's nothing serious. Left-back Nuno Mendes, meanwhile, has suffered a muscular injury and the Portuguese will be out for a while.

Here's what the French coach said ahead of his team's clash against Reims (via sportstiger.com):

“He (Messi) asked to be replaced during the Champions League game (against Benfica on Wednesday). He has a little problem with his calf but he will be back to training on Sunday. Nuno has a big muscular problem. He will be out for a few matches."

While discussing his team's possible formation against Reims, Galtier added:

“There's always thoughts on the system. You have to adapt to circumstances, the players' form, injuries. Kimpembe still isn't ready, Nuno Mendes is also out, but it's not those absences that will lead."

