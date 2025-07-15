“Viktor Gyokeres is at a big club already” - Roy Hodgson delivers verdict on Arsenal signing Swedish striker

Former Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has hailed Viktor Gyokeres ahead of his proposed move to Arsenal. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are close to securing the Swedish striker's signature this summer.

The north London side remain keen to sign a new No. 9 after faltering in the title race once again. Gyokeres, meanwhile, was outstanding for Sporting last season, registering 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games.

Speaking to Hajper, as cited by GOAL, Hodgson backed Gyokeres to be a hit at the Emirates.

"Viktor Gyokeres is at a big club already, he's getting the level of football that the Swedish national team would want but If he does come to England, I'm pretty sure that will be welcomed, if you like, by the whole Premier League in terms of the level of play he will bring," said Hodgson.

He continued:

“If Arsenal do sign him, it will be a real feather in their cap. With regard to the national team, that might give the national team coach a decision to make because I think that both Alexander Isak and Gyokeres are used to playing as a lone centre forward, backed up either from behind or from the wings."

Previous reports have suggested that Arsenal have agreed a €70m deal with Sporting for the 27-year-old. However, it has been recently added that negotiations have hit a standstill over the terms of add-ons in the deal.

Are Arsenal close to securing Cristhian Mosquera this summer?

Cristhian Mosquera

Arsenal are all set to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Gunners have reportedly agreed a deal with the LaLiga side worth £13m plus add-ons for the Spanish defender.

Mosquera caught the eye with Valencia in recent seasons, and is among the finest young defenders in the country right now. The 21-year-old arrived at the Mestalla as a 12 year old, before rising through the ranks to break into the first team.

Speaking to Radio Marca Valencia, Mosquera all but confirmed that he is leaving Valencia.

"This is my home and it always will be. I arrived here at 12 years old and I'm leaving as a man. I'm a bit sad," said Mosquera.

The Spaniard is expected to travel to the UK for his medicals soon. Arsenal will be hoping to complete his signing in time for their pre-season tour of Asia.

