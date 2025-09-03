Viktor Gyokeres responds after Arsenal fans sing ‘he dumped his girlfriend to play in red and white’ in chant for him

Viktor Gyokeres has reacted to a recent chant from Arsenal fans about his former girlfriend. The Swedish striker moved to the Emirates in July this year from Sporting in a reported £63.5m deal.

Ad

Gyokeres endured a difficult debut for the Gunners against Manchester United in the opening day of the season. However, the 27-year-old responded by scoring twice in the north London side's 5-0 win over Leeds United the following game.

Arsenal fans are already bowled over by Gyokeres' efforts and recently put together a chant for him. Taking inspiration from Salt-N-Pepa's Push it, they arranged a song refering to his former ex-girlfriend, Inês Aguiar, which has since gone viral. The chant goes:

Ad

Trending

"He dumped his girlfriend, to play in red and white."

Reports over the summer suggested that the Swede broke up with the Portuguese model as he was keen to leave the country. The duo even spent their holidays separately this summer.

Gyokeres was asked about the chant at the end of the weekend's loss to Liverpool. The Swede appeared at loss of words and refused to comment on the matter.

Ad

"I'm not going to comment," said Gyokeres.

Arsenal fans were crying out for a new striker for a while. While the Gunners were initially linked with former RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko this summer, they eventually zeroed in on Gyokeres for the job. The Slovenian, meanwhile, moved to Manchester United last month.

Why didn't Arsenal target Joan Garcia this summer?

Joan Garcia

Arsenal didn't move for Joan Garcia this summer on sporting director Andrea Berta's behest, according to The Athletic. The Gunners wanted to add more cover for David Raya this year.

Ad

Garcia had been zeroed in as an option following some stellar showings between the sticks for Espanyol. The north London side had been monitoring the 24-year-old for a while, but Berta was reluctant to match his £21m release clause.

Barcelona swooped in, triggering the option and signing the player on a six-year deal. Arsenal, meanwhile, opted to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga for the job from Chelsea for £5m.

Kepa's time at Stamford Bridge hasn't gone according to plans after arriving in a £72m move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. The Spaniard spent last season on loan with Bournemouth, and was quite impressive at the Vitality Stadium. However, he was no longer part of Enzo Maresca's plans and the Blues decided to cut their losses this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More