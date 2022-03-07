"Villa Park is buzzing again"- Garth Crooks says Aston Villa star has 'well and truly replaced' Jack Grealish

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Philippe Coutinho for his performance in Aston Villa's 4-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday. Crooks said Coutinho has Villa Park 'buzzing again', and has 'well and truly replaced Jack Grealish', who left the club to join Manchester City in a deal worth £100 million last summer.

Villa signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in a deal worth £38 million last summer to replace Grealish. However, the Argentine has endured a difficult start to life at Villa Park, scoring just twice in 23 outings. Villa signed Coutinho on loan from Barcelona till the end of the season in January to provide cover and competition for Buendia.

Coutinho, though, has replaced Buendia in Villa's starting line-up, and has been in incredible form. He continued his good form against Southampton, scoring a goal and providing an assist in Villa's 4-0 victory over the Saints. Crooks has lauded the Brazilian for his impact at his new club, telling BBC Sport in this regard:

"Villa Park is buzzing again, and it's all down to Philippe Coutinho. When Steven Gerrard landed the services of the Brazilian, he did say that once the player was fully fit, he would play a major part in Villa's progression, and that seems to be the case."

He continued:

"Coutinho is making players play all over the pitch. Why his move to Barcelona didn't work out is hard to fathom, but I haven't seen a player have such an impact on a Villa team since Jack Grealish. It looks like Coutinho has well and truly replaced Grealish, and at a fraction of the cost. Coutinho for Grealish looks like good business done by Villa."

Coutinho made 16 appearances across competitions for Barcelona in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign, scoring twice. He was deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez before he was loaned out to Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old has rejuvenated his career at Villa. He has bagged three goals and as many assists in seven Premier League appearances for the club, becoming the focal point of their attack.

Aston Villa likely to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently from Barcelona this summer

Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Barcelona till the end of the season. The deal reportedly has a clause allowing Villa to sign him permanently for £33 million this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League club have shown ambition in the transfer window and a willingness to invest in top-quality players recently. Villa signed Ollie Watkins from Brentford in a deal worth £28 million in 2020, and Emiliano Bunedia from Norwich City for £38 million last summer.

Considering the player's impact at the club, Aston Villa are likely to exercise their option to buy Coutinho permanently.

Barcelona are also eager to part ways with Coutinho, considering his minimal impact at the club. The La Liga giants signed the 29-year-old from Liverpool in Janury 2018 for £142 million. However, the midfielder could not settle at the Camp Nou, eventually becoming a bit-part player under Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana have vastly improved under Xavi this season, and are likely to back the Spanish tactician financially during the summer. They are likely to sanction the sale of Coutinho to raise the funds required to sign their top transfer targets.

