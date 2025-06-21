Vincent Kompany makes feelings clear about watching 37-year-old Lionel Messi play at Club World Cup

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has expressed his feelings on seeing Lionel Messi star for Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup. The 37-year-old Argentine great is one of the oldest players at the tournament but managed to score a decisive goal for his side against FC Porto.

Kompany spoke with the press after his own Bayern side overcame Boca Juniors to qualify for the Round of 16 of the competition. He revealed that he remains in awe of the footballing ability of the Inter Miami captain, who he believes was born in the same year as him. He said (via StadiumAstro);

"Inter Miami...they have a few good players but one special player there (Lionel Messi). I mean, he's my age, I think so I don't know how he still does it, and we are all still watching these games because I think we have to cherish every moment that Messi is on the pitch."

Vincent Kompany enjoyed some good battles with Messi during his playing days, with both players meeting on a number of occasions in the UEFA Champions League. The Bayern Munich boss is a year older than Messi, who will turn 38 on the day his Inter Miami team takes to the field against Palmeiras.

Lionel Messi and Kompany may come face-to-face in the ongoing tournament if both teams make it as far as the quarterfinals from their respective paths. Messi's MLS side were heavy underdogs heading into the tournament but are now on the brink of securing a place in the knockout stages. Bayern Munich are among the favourites for the title after a blistering start to the competition in the USA.

Lionel Messi closes in on history in FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami talisman Lionel Messi is closing in on FIFA Club World Cup history after his goal against FC Porto. The former Barcelona man found the net with a free-kick from 20 yards to help his side come from behind and defeat the Portuguese giants 2-1.

Messi's goal, his 50th in Inter Miami colours, took his Club World Cup tally to six in his career, taking him level with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. The Argentina international is just one behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo, whose seven goals is the most from any player in the history of the competition.

Veteran star Messi will get a chance to add to his tally when his side faces Brazilian giants Palmeiras on Tuesday. The Herons are firmly in position to make the knockout stages, meaning that the former Paris Saint-Germain man will likely get further opportunities to add to his tally.

