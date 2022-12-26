Vincent Kompany names the player he would prefer to play with between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Despite Lionel Messi's triumph with Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the debate between him and Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't slowed down a bit. Fans are still battling to prove why their favorite player is better than the other.

Manchester City legend and former Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has now shared his take on the same. The retired central defender has claimed that it is more difficult to play against the Argentine than the Portuguese. However, he did say that he would have liked to play with the latter.

Here's what he said on Sky Sports:

"The hardest one to play against would be Messi but I would have preferred to play with Ronaldo."

Ronaldo and Messi's FIFA World Cup campaigns couldn't have been more different. The Argentina captain scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar. He scored twice in the final against France as La Albiceleste were crowned world champions after a 36-year-long drought.

The Portuguese, meanwhile, scored only once in the World Cup - a penalty against Ghana on the opening matchday. His form faded as the competition progressed. The 37-year-old was even benched in Portugal's knockout games.

Fernando Santos' team were eventually knocked out after a 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently shared his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi

While fans tend to choose different sides in the battle, there is no denying that the duel gave both players an extra edge of motivation to compete.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pointed it out, as the Italian recently told Radio Aanch'io:

"This duel gave them both motivations, In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals. Messi closes his career with the World Cup, CR7 closes it in a different way, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans."

