Vincent Kompany provides update on Wout Weghorst's future as Manchester United loan spell edges closer to completion

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has said he will hold talks with Wout Weghorst when he returns from his loan spell at Manchester United.

Weghorst, 30, has spent the second half of the season on loan at Old Trafford from the Clarets. The Dutch striker cut short a prior loan spell with Turkish outfit Besiktas to seal his move to the Red Devils in January.

However, Weghorst looks set to return to Burnley at the end of the season, and Kompany is set to discuss the player's future, telling The Mirror:

"He's a player from Burnley football club who has played in the top four of the Premier League for Manchester United and also for Holland."

Kompany wants Weghorst to end his season at Old Trafford on a high and will face his former side Manchester City in the FA Cup final:

'The most important thing for me – and it's a tough one for me to say obviously because of the Cup Final – is for him personally to finish the season on a high. But still, I want him to do well, and we will have the conversation."

Weghorst has endured a mixed spell with the Red Devils since arriving at the club in January. He has scored just two goals and contributed three assists in 28 games across competitions.

The veteran frontman has admitted that he could continue with Erik ten Hag's side if they want to pursue a permanent deal. However, he has been handed less game time as of late due to Anthony Martial's return from injury.

He will want to know what role he has in the side should he remain with Manchester United, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"When your appearances are reduced, as has been the case lately, you realise what you are missing. If the club wants to keep me, I’ll have to know what role they have in mind for me.”

Weghorst joined Burnley from VfL Wolfsburg in 2022 for £12 million in January 2022. He managed two goals and three assists in 20 games for the Clarets before leaving on loan for Besiktas last summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains what Alejandro Garnacho needs to do to become starter

Garnacho bagged on his return from injury against Wolves.

Alejandro Garnacho made his first appearance in two months in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 13). The Argentine teenager stepped off the bench in the 81st minute and struck a fine 90+4 minute effort to round off the Red Devils' victory.

Garnacho had been out of action since mid-March after suffering an ankle injury that hindered his breakout season. He has started 12 of 30 games this season, and Ten Hag has highlighted what he needs to do to become a regular starter (via BBC Sport):

“Making decisions, being aware, scanning situations, when to go one-on-one, get behind, when to go for goal or make an extra pass. Decisions like that are what makes a good player a top player – that is the difference. But when you see it overall, he’s a huge talent and very brave.”

Garnacho signed a new long-term contract in April, keeping him tied to the Red Devils until 2028. The Argentine winger is viewed as one of Manchester United's brightest talents and could soon be a permanent fixture in Ten Hag's starting lineups.

