Vinicius Jr aims dig at Atletico fans’ ‘this year, yes’ banner after Real Madrid knock them out in Champions League

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr took a dig at Atletico Madrid after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League. The two sides clashed at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday in the Round of 16 second leg, with Los Blancos losing 1-0 on the night but claiming a 4-2 shootout win after a 2-2 aggregate scpre.

Vinicius didn't partake in the shootout but missed a penalty in regulation time. After Conor Gallagher's 27-second opener, Madrid were awarded a spot-kick in the second half for a foul by Clement Lenglet. Vinicius stepped up but sent the ball into the stands.

However, his miss wouldn't make headlines as Madrid eventually had the better of their rivals on penalties. Atletico are yet to record a Champions League knockout victory over Real Madrid since 2014.

After the win, Vinicius aimed a dig at an Atletico fans' banner that suggested that they would finally get one over their local rivals. The banner read:

"This year, yea"

Vinicius commented under Madrid Xtra's X post on the banner. He wrote:

"Este año no," which translates to "This year, no."

Vinicius had a quiet outing against Atletico. In 115 minutes, he created one chance and attempted two shots, none of which were on target. The 24-year-old was disposessed once and completed only three of 14 dribble attempts (via FotMob).

What's next for Real Madrid?

Following their Champions League Round of 16 victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek, Real Madrid play Arsenal in the quarter-final. The first leg is at the Emirates on April 8, with the return at the Santiago Bernabeu eight days later.

For now, Carlo Ancelloti's side will shift focus to La Liga where the holders face Villarreal away on Saturday (March 15). Los Blancos trail leaders Barcelona (57) on goal difference, having played a game more.

