Vinicius Jr. blasts LaLiga referees after Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Espanyol

Real Madrid's flying winger Vinicius Jr. has lashed out at referees in La Liga, decrying the harsh treatment he receives from them. The Brazilian maestro has established himself as a global superstar in recent years, winning over the hearts of the Bernabeu faithful, who once doubted his goalscoring ability.

Vinicius' dribbling skills and knack for taking on defenders often make him a target for rough tackles, which frequently go unpunished. This season alone, Vinicius Jr. has been on the receiving end of a stunning 89 fouls in La Liga, 23 more than the player in second place on the list.

However, despite the persistent rough treatment, he has collected eight bookings, most of which were for dissent after vehemently protesting against mistimed opposition tackles.

This isn't the first time the 22-year-old has voiced his frustration, and in a recent interview with ESPN (via 90Min), he expressed his vexation at the matter:

"Referees don't give fouls and they don't give yellow cards. Players can foul me 15 times and, in the end, when the game is in the 88th minute, the referee gives a yellow card."

"Players have to think of a way to stop me, and, by doing that [committing fouls and not being punished], it becomes very easy for them. I don't judge the players, but I judge the referees, because they have to apply the rules correctly."

"I'm not asking for anyone to protect me. Nobody has protected me in my life, except my teammates, my parents and the people that like me...what I have to do is to try to keep a clear head. Obviously, I make mistakes sometimes, I'm only 22 years old. I'll make a lot of mistakes. But I want to make fewer mistakes and try to keep learning."

Vinicius Jr. scores as Real Madrid beat Espanyol

At the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, Real Madrid triumphed over Espanyol in a hard-fought battle that saw Vinicius Jr. emerge as the hero of the day. The match began on a shaky note for the hosts as Joselu gave the visitors an early lead.

But Vinicius Jr. had other plans. With a stunning solo effort that saw him weave his way past defenders with lightning pace, the Brazilian forward produced a moment of sheer brilliance to draw Real Madrid level. The reigning champions were not done yet, however, and Eder Militao soon put them ahead with a powerful header.

Real Madrid continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, and Rodrygo almost extended their lead with a free-kick that hit the crossbar. But it was left to Marco Asensio to put the icing on the cake in stoppage time, thanks to a scintillating run and pass from defender Nacho Fernandez.

