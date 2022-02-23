Vinicius Jr ‘crazy’ about prospect of playing alongside Mbappe and Haaland at Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is excited about the prospect of playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the club, reports Marca.

Both players have been linked with the club, although it's the Frenchman who seems more likely to join in the summer. The forward's contract with PSG ends in June and he is widely touted to announce his decision after the second leg of their Champions League tie with Los Blancos next month.

The Parisians are keen to tie him down to a new, five-year contract that will also see the 23-year-old take home well over £500,000 a week in wages. But it all seems like a losing cause for them now, with the World Cup winner looking to have made up his mind on signing for the Spanish giants.

As far as Haaland is concerned, the striker is also on their radar, with some reports claiming Real Madrid are preparing for a double swoop for the Dortmund man and Mbappe. But while his PSG counterpart will be available for free, the Norwegian ace will come for no less than £63 million.

Having both these young stars in the same team looks difficult for now with Mbappe desiring to shine on his own, but Vinicius would absolutely love it.

He is reportedly "crazy" to play alongside Mbappe and Haaland, as per his close aides, but will have to wait until the summer to see how their transfers turn out.

Real Madrid ace looking to join Mbappe, Haaland as best young players

Back in December, Vinicius revealed his desire to reach Mbappe and Haaland's level.

While his stats fall short compared to both of them, he's been in great form this season for Real Madrid, burnishing his credentials as one of the world's best young players.

In 34 games so far, the Brazil star has struck 16 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions, while forging a menacing partnership with Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live ) Of all the players in the squad, the one who least has to worry about the arrival of Mbappé and Haaland is Vinicius. Vini maintains contact with Mbappé and on social media. #Transfers ) Of all the players in the squad, the one who least has to worry about the arrival of Mbappé and Haaland is Vinicius. Vini maintains contact with Mbappé and on social media. @MarioCortegana (🌕) Of all the players in the squad, the one who least has to worry about the arrival of Mbappé and Haaland is Vinicius. Vini maintains contact with Mbappé and on social media. @MarioCortegana #Transfers 🇫🇷📱

The winger has oozed confidence in his game, taking down defenses with a swagger as seen before.

Vinicius is finally becoming the star he was always touted to be, but that development could be affected by the arrival of more glamorous stars like Mbappe and Haaland.

