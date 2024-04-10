Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde and others react as Rodrygo sends inspiring message after Real Madrid play out thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City

Vinicius Jr and a number of Real Madrid stars reacted to a social media post by Rodrygo following their draw against Manchester City on Tuesday, April 9. Los Blancos played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with the reigning champions in front of their fans, setting up a blockbuster second leg.

In a match billed as a meeting between two potential winners of the competition, Manchester City and Real Madrid did not fail to deliver. Their meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu had everything, including an amazing catalog of goals from both sides.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo justified his inclusion in the team by scoring a brilliant goal in the first half to put his side ahead for the first time. Running onto a through pass from Vinicius Jr, he slowed down before cheekily poking the ball past two defenders and the goalkeeper.

Following the fascinating encounter, the 22-year-old forward made a post on Instagram, which he captioned:

"Till the end."

The post has generated more than 11,000 comments, including some from his Real Madrid teammates, including Vinicius Jr, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde. The trio praised him for his performance in the game, showcasing the team spirit of the Los Blancos side.

Reactions to Rodrygo's Instagram post.

Of the three players who posted comments following Rodrygo's post, only veteran Lucas Vazquez did not feature against the champions. Real Madrid put up a strong performance in front of their fans to produce a goal fest that bodes well for the second leg.

Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo impressive in Real Madrid draw with Manchester City

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were in impressive form for their side in the 3-3 draw against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu. The pair were part of a potent attacking display on home soil for the Spanish giants.

It was the Cityzens who began on the front foot, with Bernardo Silva opening the scoring on the night before an own goal from Ruben Dias leveled the scores.

Rodrygo then scored in the 14th minute to complete an early comeback for Los Blanco's after latching onto a Vinicius Jr pass. The Brazilian winger recorded a second assist in the game when his cross for Valverde was emphatically volleyed home by the midfielder after Josko Gvardiol had put the visitors ahead.

Rodrygo continued his fine personal record against Manchester City, taking his tally against the English side to three goals in the UEFA Champions League. Both himself and Vinicius Jr will have key roles to play in the second leg of the tie at the Etihad Stadium next week.

