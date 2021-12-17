Vinicius Jr informs Florentino Perez about offer from European giants amidst Real Madrid contract stand-off: Reports

The Real Madrid board assumed that they would extend the contract of their Brazilian youngster, Vinicius Jr, with relative ease. However, things have reportedly not gone entirely as planned for Florentino Perez.

The young Brazilian is currently earning €3.5 million a year, a far lower amount than his performances this season warrant. With that in mind, Florentino Perez has decided to open talks to renew the player’s contract.

Perez's plan was to double Vinicius’ salary with a deal of around €7 million. This amount remains low compared to what other European football stars of a similar quality earn.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 📊 Vinicius Junior in La Liga prior to this season



Apps - 82

Goals - 8

Assists - 4



📊 Vinicius Junior in La Liga this season



Apps - 15

Goals - 10

Assists - 4



📈 Name a more dramatic improvement in end product in world football. We'll wait... 📊 Vinicius Junior in La Liga prior to this seasonApps - 82Goals - 8Assists - 4📊 Vinicius Junior in La Liga this seasonApps - 15Goals - 10Assists - 4📈 Name a more dramatic improvement in end product in world football. We'll wait... https://t.co/iqiQHgoikF

The Real Madrid president hopes that doubling Vinicius Jr's salary will serve as a reward for his excellent form and tie the player down longer than 2024 when his deal expires. Los Blancos also hope to include a €1 billion release clause to protect them from losing their talented Brazilian permanently.

Vinicius Jr wants to continue his career at Real Madrid but has informed Florentino Pérez of offers from the other powerhouses in Europe. PSG are one of the teams to table an offer and Vinicius has made it clear that he will not sign a new contract at Real Madrid until he is offered satisfactory terms.

TC @totalcristiano Vinicius Jr has reached a level where it’s practically impossible to defend him 1v1, even 1v2. If you get too close, he’s too fast. If you drop back he’s able to pick out the correct pass or shot in majority of situations. The level he’s playing at, hardly any players can match. Vinicius Jr has reached a level where it’s practically impossible to defend him 1v1, even 1v2. If you get too close, he’s too fast. If you drop back he’s able to pick out the correct pass or shot in majority of situations. The level he’s playing at, hardly any players can match.

Vinicius Jr still wants to be the star man for Real Madrid and fight for the Golden Ball at the Spanish capital. The Brazilian wide man has stolen the hearts of the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu recently, contributing 12 goals and seven assists in 23 games so far.

Clearly, the wonderkid is not far off from winning a coveted individual award. Real Madrid will hope they can tie down one of their star performers as soon as possible.

I want to make history: Vinicius Jr on Real Madrid

Elche CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Although currently embroiled in contract discussions and numerous transfer rumors, Real Madrid will take solace in Vinicius Jr's words at a recent interview. Speaking on Post United, the star opened up about his dream to join Los Blancos and said:

"It was always my dream [to join Real Madrid]. Every kid in Brazil dreams of playing here because there were many Brazilians who succeeded here and I want to make history like them. We are working to achieve that."

Vinicius Jr is also happy about Carlo Ancelotti's role at the club, with the Italian manager handing more opportunities to the star. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"He is very good. He always makes things clear, on and off the pitch, he makes it easy. I'm not surprised. He asks me to be calm so that I do the things I know I can do."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar