Vinicius Jr and IShowSpeed react as Alphonso Davies shares image of his 23rd birthday cake

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies recently shared a picture of his birthday cake on his Instagram account. Social media celebrity IShowSpeed and many football stars including Vinicius Jr and Joao Cancelo have reacted to the post.

The Canadian football star celebrated his 23rd birthday on November 2 (Wednesday). He uploaded a picture of himself with his birthday cake on his special day. Davies captioned the post:

"23 no MJ! #23in23 Blessed to see another year glory be to god. Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages!"

As the picture was uploaded on his Instagram account, numerous fans as well as celebrities commented and reacted to the post. Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, Arsenal forward Mika Biereth, and Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana were among the players who commented on the post.

However, the wishes from Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr and social media celebrity, IShowSpeed stood out. The Brazilia wrote:

"Happy bday broooo!!!!"

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed wrote:

"happy birthday brother"

Vinicius Jr's comment

IShowSpeed's comment

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich from the Major League Soccer side, Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019. Since then, he has made 115 appearances for the Bavarians and has recorded six goals and 15 assists.

He has made 15 appearances for Bayern this season and has accumulated three goal contributions across different competitions.

Real Madrid are interested in signing Alphonso Davies and a Dani Carvajal replacement: Reports

According to 90min, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are keen to sign Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies to strengthen their backline.

Real Madrid have Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as left-back options. However, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga have also played in the position at times. They are looking to replace Mendy with a top left-back.

Davies has less than two years remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich and he's looking forward to a potential extension as well as other options.

Apart from the Canadian football star, Los Blancos are also eyeing the replacement of Dani Carvajal on the other flank. Girona youngster Arnau Martinez, Chelsea Captain Reece James, and Monaco's Vanderson are reported to be on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti.

As stated in the aforementioned report, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are also preparing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe next summer.