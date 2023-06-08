Vinicius Jr and Rafael Leao react as West Ham star celebrates UEFA Conference League triumph with family

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and AC Milan's Rafael Leao expressed their delight as Lucas Paqueta celebrated West Ham United's UEFA Europa Conference League triumph with his family.

The Hammers emerged victorious at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Wednesday (June 7), beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the Europa Conference League final. Jarrod Bowen grabbed the winner for David Moyes' side in the 90th minute after getting on the end of a through ball from Paqueta.

Said Benrahma initially gave West Ham the lead from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute. However, Giacomo Bonaventura equalised five minutes later, with Nicolas Gonzalez providing the assist. Bowen's late winner left Moyes and Co. ecstatic.

The Irons thus became the second club to win the Europa Conference League after AS Roma. The London outfit's triumph in Prague also put an end to their 24-year-long wait to win a European trophy.

West Ham players and staff members celebrated the victory with their families on the pitch. Paqueta, who set up Bowen's winner, posed for a picture with his partner Duda Fournier, their two children and the trophy. Posting the image on Instagram, the midfielder wrote:

"Glory to God! Champion."

Real Madrid star Vinicius expressed his joy for his compatriot by posting five smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis. Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, meanwhile, left a like on Paqueta's post.

AC Milan attacker Leao was also among those who reacted to Paqueta's photo. The Portugal international, who shared the dressing room with the midfielder at San Siro in the 2019-20 season, congratulated his former teammate, writing:

"Deserving."

Paqueta and Leao played 16 games across competitions together for Milan before the former joined Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2020.

How did Lucas Paqueta fare for West Ham against Fiorentina?

Lucas Paqueta, 25, started in an advanced midfield role for West Ham in their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina. He was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.3 rating on Sofascore.

The Brazil international had 43 touches of the ball and completed 16 passes with 80% accuracy. Apart from providing the assist for Jarrod Bowen's winner, the midfielder played two key passes. He completed one of the two dribbles attempted.

No West Ham player competed in (21) or won more duels (11) than Paqueta. The former Lyon star won four freekicks for the Irons but committed two fouls himself. He also lost possession 12 times, with five players faring worse.

Furthermore, Paqueta displayed his defensive prowess, making four tackles, which was the joint-most in the game.

