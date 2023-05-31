Vinicius Jr re-shares post on incredible stat involving PSG superstar Lionel Messi on Instagram

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior shared an Instagram story highlighting an incredible dribbling stat involving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi.

During PSG's Ligue 1 draw with Strasbourg on Sunday, May 29, Messi became only the second player after Vinicius to complete 100 dribbles in Europe's top five leagues.

The Brazilian shared the stat on his Instagram story recently:

Both Vinicius and Messi have been impressive for their respective clubs this term and have added silverware to their kitty. While the Argentine won Ligue 1 with PSG this season, Vinicius won Copa del Rey and UEFA Supercup with Los Blancos.

The Real Madrid star has scored 23 and assisted 21 goals across competitions this term. Messi, on the other hand, has 21 goals and 20 assists this season for PSG under his belt.

Messi's future is still unclear with his contract in Paris approaching its expiry this summer. The former Barcelona star has been linked with a return to Camp Nou but has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal and MLS club Inter Miami.

Carlo Ancelotti expects Vinicius to stay at Real Madrid after facing racist abuse

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expects Vinicius Junior to stay at Real Madrid despite facing racist abuse in multiple La Liga matches this season. The most recent such incident took place during Madrid's away league encounter against Valencia.

“I don’t think (he will leave Spain), because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is very big and he wants to make his career here,” he said in a press conference.

As per Reuters, seven arrests were made by Spain police in connection with the racist abuse faced by the Brazilian footballer.

Despite facing incessant racist comments in the league, Vinicius has been one of Real Madrid's best players, if not the best, this season.

