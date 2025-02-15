Vinicius Jr's agents inform Real Madrid his wage demands as contract talks continue - Reports

According to a report by Spanish media outlet AS, Vinicius Jr has informed Real Madrid of his wage demands through his agents, as negotiations over a new contract continue. Los Blancos are keen on offering the Brazilian winger a new deal amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius reportedly declined Madrid's new contract proposal a few weeks ago because the financial terms were lower than his expectations. This fueled speculation about his future in the Spanish capital and re-ignited talks about a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

However, as per the abovementioned source, Madrid have contacted Vinicius' agents to inquire about his financial demands for a new deal. The report adds that his camp has communicated the player's expectations to the club and is now waiting for a response.

AS reported that Real Madrid did not plan to begin a new contract discussion with Vinicius, whose current deal expires in 2027, until the summer. However, with clubs in Saudi Arabia pushing hard to rope in the Brazilian star, talks over a new deal are in full force.

The player also recently confirmed that he was in contract talks with the club. While speaking to journalist Tatiana Mantovani on TNT after Madrid's 3-2 Champions League victory over Manchester City at the Etihad on February 11, Vinicius Jr said (via AS):

“It's very exciting to be able to open talks with Madrid about my renewal. I have a contract until 2027, but I have always said that I want to play here for a long time, to be able to make history and to receive the affection of the fans along with the president, all the players and the coaching staff. And God willing, hopefully in the next few days all the negotiations can be resolved and I can stay here for much longer.”

Vinicius Jr reportedly earns about €15 million per season and has a market valuation of around €200 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) interested in signing Vinicius Jr - Reports

According to Sky Sports (via GOAL), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also shown interest in Vinicius Jr amid his contract situation at Real Madrid. The French club reportedly met with his agents recently to make inquiries over a possible shock swoop if Los Blancos failed to meet his wage demands.

Vinicius' agents have hinted that his future at the club is not certain unless Real Madrid meet their terms. Saudi Arabia is reportedly offering the Brazilian star around €1 billion over five years, but Vinicius has expressed his desire to remain with the Spanis giants.

