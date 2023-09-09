Vinicius Jr sends emotional message to Neymar on breaking Pele's record

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has congratulated Neymar after he overtook the late great Pele as Brazil's all-time record goalscorer.

Neymar struck twice in Selecao's 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia on Friday (September 8) to take his tally for his national team to 79 goals in 125 caps. It means he is now Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer a feat that has been met with acclaim.

Vinicius played no part in the win over Bolivia as he is recovering from a muscular injury. However, he took to Instagram and posted a brilliant photo in tribute to the Al Hilal superstar eclipsing Pele's record. He captioned it:

“Congrats brother! I’m so happy for you. You deserve it. Thank you for everything.”

Vinicius's Instagram story.

Neymar's first goal came in the 61st minute thanks to an assist from Vinicius' Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo. That was the goal that took him surpass Pele and onto a record 78 goals for his national team.

The Brazil captain bagged a second in the 90+3rd minute to pull two clear of the Santos icon's record. His extraordinary accomplishment was recognized by the Brazilian Football Confederation and he was awarded with a special plaque after the win against Bolivia.

The 31-year-old showed his humility when reflecting on the achievement. He said:

"I never imagined reaching this record. I want to say that I am not better player than Pele. I always wanted to make my own story, write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And, today, I did that."

Neymar scored his first goal for Brazil on his debut back in 2010 aged 18 in a 2-0 friendly win against the USA. He has since gone on to score eight goals in 13 FIFA World Cup games, five goals in 12 Copa America matches and 65 goals coming in other competitions.

Vinicius named Neymar as his idol back in 2019 and explained how he tries imitating the Brazil captain

Vinicius idolizes his Brazilian compatriot.

Vinicius has enjoyed a meteoric rise both at Real Madrid and with the Brazil national team. He has become a protagonist for Los Blancos, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions last season.

The Madrid superstar boasts similar playing characteristics to Neymar with his silky skillset and impressive agility. He revealed back in 2019 just a year after joining the La Liga giants that Brazil's new all-time record goalscorer was his idol. He said (via Marca):

"Neymar is my idol and I try to imitate many things that he does on the pitch. He always sends me videos of his plays and he says: 'do the same, youngster'. He does things like nobody else on the pitch."

The Madrid winger is following in the footsteps of his Brazil teammate and looks set to take the baton from him as Selecao's next poster boy for years to come. He has bagged three goals and as many assists in 23 caps.