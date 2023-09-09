Rodrygo opens up on assisting 'idol' Neymar for record-breaking goal during Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolivia

Rodrygo has revealed how honored he was to assist Neymar with the Al Hilal superstar's record-breaking 78th international goal for Brazil.

Selecao romped to a 5-1 thrashing over Bolivia in their first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (September 8) night. Rodrygo grabbed himself a brace as did Neymar who in the process moved ahead of the late great Pele as his nation's all-time leading goalscorer.

The Brazilian superstar now sits in 79 goals in 125 international caps for Brazil. He overtook the Santos icon with his first goal on the evening and his feat was an accomplishment thanks in part to Rodrygo. The Real Madrid attacker provided an astute assist for the 31-year-old to slot home.

Rodrygo has explained how proud he is to have assisted Neymar for his record-breaking goal. He said (via MadridXtra):

“Neymar is my idol. Being able to assist him in becoming our national team’s top scorer will stay in my memory forever.”

The five-time Ligue 1 champion had sat tied with Pele on 77 goals since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ankle surgery as a result of an injury at the tournament meant he missed three friendlies prior to the win over Bolivia.

However, Neymar has now become his nation's all-time record goalscorer and it's an accomplishment he only dreamed of. He humbly insisted that he's not a better player than Pele (via ESPN):

"I never imagined reaching this record. I want to say that I am not better player than Pele. I always wanted to make my own story, write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And today I did that."

The enigmatic forward made his debut for Selecao back in 2010 aged 18 and has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in his nation's history. He started his career at Santos where Pele would coincidentally become one of the greatest players in history. Rodrygo is too a former Peixe player.

The Brazilian Football Confederation recognized Neymar's extraordinary achievement by presenting the nation's skipper with a special plaque. The Al Hilal superstar stood proudly as he was handed the plaque during the post-match media.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Brazil captain Neymar

Neymar and Lionel Messi left PSG this summer.

Brazil's new all-time record goalscorer had some damning words about his former club Paris Saint-Germain recently. He claimed that he and his former teammate Lionel Messi endured hell during their time at the Parc des Princes.

Both he and Messi departed PSG earlier this summer, with the Brazilian superstar joining Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal for €90 million. Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner headed to the MLS with Inter Miami.

Neymar has received a response from Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding his assessment of how he was treated while with the Ligue 1 champions. The Parisian president claims that his club are now more reunited (via ESPN):

"PSG's team has never been so united on and off the pitch. This is something that we saw in this weekend's 4-1 win at Lyon. We have a fantastic coach [Luis Enrique] and sports director [Luis Campos], and I am very happy with the renewed spirit that reigns in the club."

The Brazilian hero held a frosty relationship with PSG fans throughout his five-year stay in the French capital. He joined the Parisians from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million fee in 2017. The forward went on to score 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games. He won five Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France trophies, and two French League Cups.